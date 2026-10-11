Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 11th October 2026
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. The year will turn out to be a very favourable one for you. You will be interacting a lot more with people. You will shed your inhabitations and become more extrovert. This will help you in developing lot of contacts and making new friends. Your professional circle will increase and will also prove to be of immense help to you. Some people will provide timely help and support. New job opportunities will keep coming. Your confidence will be high, and a new personality will emerge. Romantic ties can lead to marriage. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will make plans for going on a holiday with family. Mate will continue to support. Health will remain perfect. Financial position will be strengthened. Children will shine in studies.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Lime, Light Blue
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a week full of happiness and bliss. Your dreams will be fulfilled. Your work will be done with the help of officials and colleagues. You need to remain away from risky work as there is no need for those. But you must remain careful too. Your worries will get over. Your superiors will be happy with your work and performance. You will also have monetary gains. You will get your work finished on time. Your family members will guide you, and your task will become easier. You will also plan to visit your relatives. You will also enjoy a feast at someone’s house. Your time will be spent peacefully with your family members. You will also develop a liking for a person who knows you. Travels abroad are indicated. You will feel a lot better as your burdens get lightened.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Time is right for you and will be again favorable for you. You will cooperate with your colleagues and superiors to achieve your team goals. It is important to work together and exchange your ideas with them. There will be lot of goodwill and happy feelings that members will have for themselves. There will be affection and love too. You will prosper in your life. Your financial condition will keep getting better. Your elders too will bless you besides that you will get guidance from an important person. Life will look a lot better now. You will also enjoy good equations with your family members and partner. You will witness improvement in your business. Your married life will be wonderful. You will also travel for your work in the later part of the week. You will have lot of success, but it will depend on how you make the travel suitable for yourself. You will also value your relations.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will look forward to an amazing period in front of you this week. People will be curious to know about you and will also come closer to you. You will also take part in social activities. You will help those who are dependent on you. You will always be flush with funds and there will be no shortage of money. You will be successful in whatever you do and will; move forward in life. You will also develop contacts with those who are superior to you and will be treated on an equal footing. Students will study hard to get success in exams. You will also complete work on time but will have to work hard for that. You will take part in social activities too. Husband and wife will share good understanding. There will be improvement in married life too.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Time will gently pass this week. You will witness change of fortunes in your life. You will also enjoy the weather change and will also look forward to going on a trip with your family for fun and entertainment. It will bring lot of relief for you from your hectic work schedule. You will feel recharged and fresh in the company of your family members. Some people will try to pull your legs at workplace. They will work against your interest. You will be under some stress but will not allow it to overpower you. Where there is the will there is a way. Your creative level will be high. And you could be given additional responsibility too. You will be having some responsibility towards your family and work. But will have high self-confidence and courage. Your financial condition is going to be great.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will work hard to get results. Your bosses will be happy with your performance and appreciate you a lot. You will enjoy all the attention that you get. You will also mediate in someone’s affair and will get the matter sorted out. You will also experience some tension at your workplace. Your enemies and opponents will be active. You will take yoga and meditation to lessen your stress. It will be a good idea to go on a short trip with your family for peace and relaxation. Students will get admission in school and colleges of their choice. Contacts with high officials will be established. People will value your guidance and advice. Your business will hold the day for you. You will make a wise decision and strike a good bargain. An untoward incident can happen if your loved one does not receive proper treatment and you will feel remorse for it.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be a rise in your income. You will have mental peace and lot of satisfaction as money will flow in. Your hard work has finally begun to pay dividends. You will also meet lot of new people and will be able to get your work done. You will also meet an important personality. A new work might begin. Placement of planets will bring peace and happiness. You will also make contact with a business tycoon or a political bigwig who will be of great help to you. You will focus on your work and energy. You will also get success in government work. Health will be perfect. Lovebirds will have a wonderful time. You can also get a job of your liking and choice. A new arrival is expected in your house. You will get good news from your child.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The time is great from all perspectives. You will get full support of your peers and bosses. You will get success in whatever you do. Your list of contacts will also rise. You will do a favor for your colleagues too. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will be caught in a very happy situation that will please you a lot. But do not trust unknown people in public dealings. Your job/business conditions will be in your favor. You will have lot of expectations from your life partner. He/she will come up to your expectations. Your earnings too will increase, and you will make new investments. Working women will get full support. They will be able to establish a balance between work and home. You will also make others happy with your behavior.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A person known to you for long may betray you. This will hurt you a lot, but you need to start taking things in your stride. And be more practical in dealing with people and situations in general. You could also get criticism from your bosses, but you will take lessons and learn from your mistakes. Keep control over your anger and speech. There will be an improvement in relations with partners. You will be busy with your work and business. Some important decision regarding your child may take place, although there may be some dilemma in the beginning, later matters will clear up. You will also get good news. Matters regarding property might get resolved with mutual talks. You will also fall into new love relations leading to marriage.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be an amazing week for you. Money will never be a problem for you. And you be able to buy things you need and desire most. You will be serious about your work, business and home affairs too. Your children will make good progress in their line of work, and you will also get good news from your child. These are prestige enhancing days. A new arrival is expected in your house. Money that was given on loan will be repaid. You need to take care of new things. The time is superlative. And you will begin a new chapter in your life. You need not feel bad about anything. Your siblings will support you. Your differences with parents will also end. You will make progress in general. And even your enemies will extend a hand of friendship towards you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a wonderful week. You will make progress in your work and business. You will adopt a flexible attitude in your work. You will also enjoy confidence and support from your bosses. Entertainment, fun, love and romance will keep you busy. You will also appear serious about your work. You will also have monetary gains. Things will get better and you will have new thoughts. You will be able to inspire others too. You will be in a good mood and full of self-confidence. You will also feel relaxed and secure. You will think of doing everything with your mind but leave some things in your heart. Be careful of your diet. You will introspect and the thought will occur to you that you must live for yourself too. You need to protect your interests too.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will spend lot of time thinking about your future. It may involve lot of expenditure which you may not be able to afford. You will not allow your money to be wasted. But gradually you will have victory days and things will start improving. You will feel relaxed and at ease. There will be increase in your confidence. You will also finish your work very speedily. You will have internal energy, and you will accomplish some big tasks. Family will also be your priority. You will bring about important changes in your daily routine and lifestyle. A long-standing dispute will also get resolved. You will work very hard and will be in a better finance position. You will also receive the blessings of parents and elders. You will also develop interest in meditation and prayers.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be involved with your work. There will be positive changes in your behavior and habits. You will also enjoy good understanding with your life partner. You will also receive some good news from somewhere. Your mind will be focused on praying, religion, meditation etc. You will also share your happiness with your family members. You will also plan to go out to some beautiful place. You will also make best use of Whatsapp, face book or other social networking sites to improve your work and business. Your entire focus will be on improving your personality. You will also bring into effect some necessary changes to your daily routine. You will also be hopeful of receiving money from some sources. A meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you.