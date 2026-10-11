Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 11th October 2026



Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. The year will turn out to be a very favourable one for you. You will be interacting a lot more with people. You will shed your inhabitations and become more extrovert. This will help you in developing lot of contacts and making new friends. Your professional circle will increase and will also prove to be of immense help to you. Some people will provide timely help and support. New job opportunities will keep coming. Your confidence will be high, and a new personality will emerge. Romantic ties can lead to marriage. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will make plans for going on a holiday with family. Mate will continue to support. Health will remain perfect. Financial position will be strengthened. Children will shine in studies.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Lime, Light Blue

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a week full of happiness and bliss. Your dreams will be fulfilled. Your work will be done with the help of officials and colleagues. You need to remain away from risky work as there is no need for those. But you must remain careful too. Your worries will get over. Your superiors will be happy with your work and performance. You will also have monetary gains. You will get your work finished on time. Your family members will guide you, and your task will become easier. You will also plan to visit your relatives. You will also enjoy a feast at someone’s house. Your time will be spent peacefully with your family members. You will also develop a liking for a person who knows you. Travels abroad are indicated. You will feel a lot better as your burdens get lightened.