Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th April 2026
Moon square Venus on your solar return chart will give mixed results. Your expenses will rise and you will have to take loans from somewhere. Some sudden problems can aggrieve you. Your opponents will pose a problem or two and will keep an eye on you. Your carefree attitude can bring some losses, so you need to take care of that. You will do all your work with patience. You will also go on an outing or trip with family. The help of an experienced person will prove helpful in demanding situations. Students will pay attention to their career and will get success. They will have a good time. You will also undertake responsibilities of your family well. You will also take care of your parents well. You will also have wonderful bonds with your parents. Your relationships at your in-laws’ place will improve. This is the time to do hard work. Destiny and luck will smile on you.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Magenta, Blue, Green
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will get victory in legal matters. You will even perform professionally well. You will have upper edge in official matters. You could be given an important position. You will also complete all held-up tasks. You will be flush with funds and will have no financial problems. You will also enjoy robust health. There is also yoga for getting married to a person of your own choice. You could get a promotion too suddenly. Senior officials will be supportive. You will also start a new work/business. You will also share good bonding with your mate and family members. Days will bring joy and wealth. You will also get success in every job. People associated with technical jobs will reap more benefits.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is a major gainsay week for you. Your worries will come to an end. Your confidence will be high. You will also contact new people. New job/business offers will come. With the help of your friends your messed up tasks will improve. You will have financial gains. Your romantic life is going to be wonderful. A chance encounter can lead to a rollicking affair. Those who are in a relationship for a long time will plan to get married. You can also go on a fun trip with family. You will be having lot of unforgettable moments with your friends and loved ones. You could get attracted to politics and social matters. You will also achieve success in your business. You will also see positive changes in yourself. Decisions taken after deep thought will help you earn money.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your prestige and importance are going to increase with your work. You will make immense progress in your job/business. Your working conditions will be better, and you will spend days enjoying yourself. You need to be careful in financial matters. You also need to limit your expenses. You will have no major health issues, yet you need to take care of your health. At your workplace you need to keep your important documents safely so that your enemies cannot harm you in any way. You will succeed in government related matters. It is also time to have fun and joy with family members. You could plan to go on a picnic or fun-filled trip. You will also take care of your family members. You will also receive the full support of your parents and in-laws.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The start of the week is going to be pleasant. You will be happy and cheerful. Some unforgettable moments will be spent in the company of your love mate/partner. There will be a family get together too. Old memories will be refreshed, and you will become nostalgic. These are also good days in terms of money. You will also hear pleasant or happy news from somewhere. You will get good job/business offers. Due to your strong will power you will start moving towards the path of success. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your enemies and opponents will not succeed in harming your interests. You will be empathetic. You will finish all work with seriousness. You will also be able to create harmony among the people around you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
These are enlightened days. You will see life again with a lot of hope and interests. Your financial position is going to get better. You will also make progress in your work. You will have the desire to do something new for yourself, for which you will learn a lot of things. Your bosses will support you. The time will be favorable. You will have a wonderful romantic life. Your partner will support you a lot. The star of your destiny will become strong and help you move forward in your life. Business partnerships will be extremely favorable during this time. You will work full of energy on receiving a desired task. You will start doing good deeds. There are possibilities of you spending money on household items. Your opponents will get defeated.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a wonderful week. You will be happy and in a pleasant mood. You will be relaxed a lot. These are days to acquire lot of money. You will also be busy with your official matters. You will show your potential to everyone through your work. It is also a time to get recognized. You will share fun moments with your mate. Lovebirds will be having a wonderful bond. You will also fulfill your new plannings and hobbies. You will give importance to everything. It is going to be an important time from the point of view of worldly and spiritual perspective. You will move forward with focused target. Husband and wives will have good understanding. The chances of your victory in disputed matters appear bright. New projects will take shape.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be prestige enhancing week. The graph of your self-respect, dignity and popularity will go upward. You will also get lot of opportunities to rise in your business/work. You will reach the peak of your potential. Even your financial position will get better. Your bosses will support you fully. Your contacts with influential people will give untold benefits. Your personal life is going to be peaceful. You will spend quality time with your mate. You will also fulfill all your potential and capabilities. You will also win trust in your closed ones. People will also appreciate your gentle and sober nature. In the latter part of the week, you will take a short business trip which will turn out to be beneficial. Some pleasant news will lift your spirit. It is likely that you can meet a seer or spiritual guru and receive the blessings.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The favorable placement of planets will stabilize your monetary profits. You will feel a lot more secure now than even before. You will also attend a party or function. And you will be the center of attraction. You will attract people with your gentle nature. But you will have to put in lot of effort to shine in your work. Your opponents will remain active but unable to harm you. You will remain busy with your work but will take out some time for your family. You will be worried about the career of your children. You would also like to spend some time in seclusion and like to meditate and read informative and adventurous books. Even Yoga, prayers, worship and religious acts will attract you. Your financial condition will get better, and you will pay attention to your work which will reward you. You will develop a dynamic personality and positive thoughts.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is now the appropriate time to decide about your plan. A change in job looks certain. You may also undertake expansion of business. Your bosses will be satisfied with your performance. This will make you happy. You will be interested in focusing on attention on studies, writing and exams. There can be some situations in your job where you will have to take quick decisions. You will also have the support of good friends. Your bonding with your partner/spouse will get better and both of you will be able to understand each other much better. You will also make new friends. Your hard work and efforts will be behind your sudden success. You could be elevated in your job. Your communication skills are going to be second to none. You will be more open-minded and will pay more attention to yourself than to others.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be busy with your work and will fulfill your targets. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will also look for new job or business. A chance encounter with an unknown person can lead to romantic ties. You will give full time to your family. Enemies and opponents will be active but will be unable to harm your interests. Relations with relatives will be cordial and sweet. Your romantic life is going to be wonderful. Lovemates will have a wonderful time and understand each other’s feelings better. You will also clinch a major financial deal. But read all documents well before signing them. You will develop interests in yoga, meditation and prayers. You will remain active in diversified work area. Your income will increase. Bosses and seniors will be satisfied with your work.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be able to finish all the tasks that have been pending for a long time. You will make good progress in your job/business. Opportunities will bring peace and happiness in your life. You will also be able to achieve the targets you have set at your work. People will praise your intelligence, creativity, and potential. You will also meet an important personality. The opportunities for good news and monetary gains are high. You will work with lot of dedication. You will share good relations with your mate. You will suggest something vital to him/her. You will be busy with events, programs, seminars etc. You will make new contracts. Your responsibilities will also increase at your workplace. The communication among colleagues is going to be very good. Both will understand each other’s feelings.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will get opportunities to move ahead in your career, and everyone will agree on your potential. Don’t trust everyone in financial matters otherwise they can betray you. Your love life will be filled with colors. You can get involved with a very charming and intelligent person. You will take decision after a lot of thinking. Your time will be spent reading an informational or adventurous book. Your mind will be happy after meeting an old friend after a long time. You will think about new plans. You will take care of even the small needs and desires of your children and family. There will be smoothness and easiness in the relationship between you and your partner. There is possibility of buying new things. There will be improvements in the health of your parents. Your journey will be favorable.