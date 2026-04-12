Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th April 2026



Moon square Venus on your solar return chart will give mixed results. Your expenses will rise and you will have to take loans from somewhere. Some sudden problems can aggrieve you. Your opponents will pose a problem or two and will keep an eye on you. Your carefree attitude can bring some losses, so you need to take care of that. You will do all your work with patience. You will also go on an outing or trip with family. The help of an experienced person will prove helpful in demanding situations. Students will pay attention to their career and will get success. They will have a good time. You will also undertake responsibilities of your family well. You will also take care of your parents well. You will also have wonderful bonds with your parents. Your relationships at your in-laws’ place will improve. This is the time to do hard work. Destiny and luck will smile on you.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Magenta, Blue, Green

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will get victory in legal matters. You will even perform professionally well. You will have upper edge in official matters. You could be given an important position. You will also complete all held-up tasks. You will be flush with funds and will have no financial problems. You will also enjoy robust health. There is also yoga for getting married to a person of your own choice. You could get a promotion too suddenly. Senior officials will be supportive. You will also start a new work/business. You will also share good bonding with your mate and family members. Days will bring joy and wealth. You will also get success in every job. People associated with technical jobs will reap more benefits.