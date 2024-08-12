Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th August 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for you. Don’t indulge in yourself in logical fallacy otherwise your plans can go haywire. You will make investments in new property but it will take some time to make profit. You may incur sudden business losses. And also develop business differences with your associates. Those looking for job change should not take any decision in a hurry and continue with the present job. Avoid any hot exchange of words with your colleagues. It will be wise not to trust unknown persons blindly. Apply wisdom and common sense. Invest wisely and seek expert advice. Don’t sign any legal document without reading it carefully. You may also develop differences with your siblings over some property matter. But those who are single will get suitable marriage proposal. You could also meet an old flame and get into a serious affair.
12th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Green, Purple, Magenta.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a tough day. You will be involved in heated discussion with your colleagues at your workplace. Placement of Moon in the 12th house is causing this problem. Your bosses will remain unhappy and dissatisfied with your efforts. Even your health will be a cause of concern. But things will improve gradually.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be a go getter and achiever in your business/profession. And will look to finish your tasks and accept challenges. You will be in spot light at your workplace. And your colleagues and subordinates will look up to you for guidance. Your domestic life will be very peaceful. And your financial position will be excellent.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a nice day. Money inflow will be continuous. And you will tap additional sources of income. Those in jobs will be given additional responsibilities. This will enhance their reputation. Even your business will prosper and will bring you good profits. You will share close bonding and warmth in your relations with your mate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will become extrovert and interact a lot with people. This will help you in increasing your contacts. And will be able to achieve desired aims and objectives. There is like hood of getting some important position too. Overall financial position will be stable. Students will get admission in prestigious courses of their choice.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will face hurdles in your life. And your enemies may have an upper edge. Some persons might be jealous of you. And will try to create a wedge between you and your partner. But will not get success. You should not sign any document without reading it. Financially you will be ok.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will have some outstanding achievement in your line of work. You will feel elated. And your bosses will appreciate your efforts. Even your self-confidence will be sky high and enthusiasm will be terrific. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And financially you will have no major worries.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a testing day. You will face some embarrassing moments at your workplace. That you never expected. As a consequence, you will have to face wrath of your boss. It will not argue well for your future. But you will manage to turn the situation in your favour by deft handling. Financial position will be stable.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a very exciting day. A very charming person will come in your life. It is going to be a case of love at first sight. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other. And will be committed for a lifelong relation. You will take decision relating to marriage only after discussing it with your family.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be unable to give your time to your family. Your hectic work schedule will keep you busy. But this will make your partner unhappy. You need to make amends and spend some time with him/her. This will give you a chance to understand each other’s aspirations better and come closer.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will get a chance to meet some high rank government official. And with your efforts will be able to get work done. You will also win praise and appreciation from your superiors for your dedication. Students will take studies seriously and follow any advice given to them. You will be meeting an influential political leader.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will appear very simple and gentle. And there may be a situation where people may take advantage of your generosity. You will go out of way to help people. But this at times may boomerang against you. You might find yourself involved in a situation getting bad name or infamy. But now you will change for good.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be quite busy with your work. And will explore new areas of business and will also attain extra income. But yet you will take out sometime for your friends and family. You might develop love interest in a person known to you. It will lead to a rollicking affair which will lead to marriage. Your financial position will be very good.