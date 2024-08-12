Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th August 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for you. Don’t indulge in yourself in logical fallacy otherwise your plans can go haywire. You will make investments in new property but it will take some time to make profit. You may incur sudden business losses. And also develop business differences with your associates. Those looking for job change should not take any decision in a hurry and continue with the present job. Avoid any hot exchange of words with your colleagues. It will be wise not to trust unknown persons blindly. Apply wisdom and common sense. Invest wisely and seek expert advice. Don’t sign any legal document without reading it carefully. You may also develop differences with your siblings over some property matter. But those who are single will get suitable marriage proposal. You could also meet an old flame and get into a serious affair.

12th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Green, Purple, Magenta.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a tough day. You will be involved in heated discussion with your colleagues at your workplace. Placement of Moon in the 12th house is causing this problem. Your bosses will remain unhappy and dissatisfied with your efforts. Even your health will be a cause of concern. But things will improve gradually.