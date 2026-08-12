Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 12th August 2026

New Moon on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. The time is very favourable for you. You will get ample job opportunities and business offers. Results of examination will be in your favour. You will also get success in departmental tests. You will also plan the career and future of your children. You will be able to make the best things available to them. You will also remain disciplined and complete your tasks. You will also work on the path of spirituality and will do noble deeds. You will be busy earning money. Not only work but matters of family and finance will be equally important for you. You will not be afraid to take risks in financial matters and make some investments. You will also love the company of your family members. You will feel peaceful. You will utilize your time well.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Pink, Blue, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are unattached, you are likely to meet someone who gives you attention. It could be a time when you fall in love and look forward to a serious relationship. You may plan to go on a picnic with your family. This is the right time to fulfill your wishes. You will have inflow of cash too. And have gains.

