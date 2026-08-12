Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 12th August 2026
New Moon on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. The time is very favourable for you. You will get ample job opportunities and business offers. Results of examination will be in your favour. You will also get success in departmental tests. You will also plan the career and future of your children. You will be able to make the best things available to them. You will also remain disciplined and complete your tasks. You will also work on the path of spirituality and will do noble deeds. You will be busy earning money. Not only work but matters of family and finance will be equally important for you. You will not be afraid to take risks in financial matters and make some investments. You will also love the company of your family members. You will feel peaceful. You will utilize your time well.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Pink, Blue, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
If you are unattached, you are likely to meet someone who gives you attention. It could be a time when you fall in love and look forward to a serious relationship. You may plan to go on a picnic with your family. This is the right time to fulfill your wishes. You will have inflow of cash too. And have gains.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be in a peaceful state as the stress of working life decreases. There will be more time to spend with your sweetheart discussing plans. Obstacles will be there in your work. But you will remove them with your dedication and efforts. As a result, you will experience stability in your job. Your time will again become favorable.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You may get the results you desire. It may be that more effort is required on your part. Your love life will not suffer unduly but happiness can be lacking. The star of your destiny will start sparkling. You will be ahead of others in terms of knowledge and skills. You could get a promotion in your job.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Love life is going to be favorable. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention that is being shown to you. You will be full of fun and excitement. You will also try to fulfill your desires. You will also spend your time with your loved ones. To reduce the pressure and stress in your job, you need to take a break.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could face a difficult situation in your job. You will have to make a choice between work and home. Your partner will voice his/her opinion and expects you to respond accordingly. Trial and error approach won’t work. You will have to be practical. A way out can be found with the cooperation of your seniors.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will carry out your duties nicely today. You will be full of confidence and be ready to accept any kind of challenge. You will be busy with your work. You will also move forward with a lot of self-confidence. You will spend your spare time in the company of your family members. You may also take part in a family function or event.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Someone could put a spoke in the wheel, and you may find your mate hesitant sometimes. Be more practical and avoid getting into any confrontations. You will make progress in your job/work. Your gentleness will draw people towards you. Your good nature and qualities will come to the fore. You will believe and be able to make others happy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Don’t throw caution at the wind. You could land up in a soap and there might be no one to rescue you. It is time to go slow, go steady. There will be changes in your job situation. Some positive developments will take place which you have not even imagined off. You will get elevated in your job.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could find yourself in a love triangle but beware of what is to come. It may not be as easy deal with as you may have thought to yourself. Children will face obstacles in their studies, and you need to reach out to them. You will also fulfill your dreams with full loyalty and responsibility to the satisfaction of all.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You would be a bundle of nerves as you get to meet a new attractive person. However, all will be well, and you are going to be warmly greeted. You will be interested in spiritual and religious tasks. You will get a chance to rise in your job. Results will be as you have expected and efforts you have put.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will be a routine day overall but a happy one where both of you are content in each other’s company, enjoying blissful and serene moments together. You will earn lot of money. You will receive the blessings of a saint and elders. You will have a more disciplined perspective than before in your life.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Deal with a minor argument before it blows up. You might have to take a firm stand with someone and something that interferes with your relationship. There is a possibility of you purchasing a new item. Your struck money will be received. You will also think about changing your job. But seek counsel from well-wishers.