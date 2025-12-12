Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th December 2025

Moon square Sun brings mixed energies that push you toward growth through challenges. You may face stress or indecision early in the year, but persistence transforms obstacles into achievements. Professionally, avoid over-ambitious risks and focus on consistency. Trusted friends and mentors guide you at crucial moments. Financially, maintain caution — a delayed payment or investment may test your patience but will ultimately balance out. Emotional strength grows as family and loved ones rally behind you. Romantic partners become pillars of support. By mid-year, momentum builds, and confidence returns. This cycle ends with relief, success, and renewed optimism.

Lucky Dates: 3, 12, 21, 30



Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Wednesday



Lucky Colours: Pink, Black, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will meet challenges suddenly and not get cowed down by them. Your lover may be a little difficult to deal with at times but with your determination you will manage nicely. You will be full of self-confidence. The results of competitive exams will be in your favor. The enemies will extend hand of friendship towards you, but don’t take any emotional decision, instead of heart think with brain.