Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Sun on your solar return chart indicates a good year. You have put in a lot in your career and it is ready to move on to the next level. You have a constructive frame of mind which will help you handle tasks with ease. Your image too will enhance. Financially you explore long term savings strategies. As far as the cash flow is concerned you are more comfortable now. By and large it is a peaceful and harmonious time at home. You get immense support and encouragement from family members. Do take care of your health. Long distance journeys will widen your horizon.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Monday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Red, Yellow, Orange, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will be full of enthusiasm and will undertake house and office work in a proper manner. Your desire to meet people will be strong and you will be socializing a lot. A new person can come in your life. Financially you will be well off. Those students who will give exams will have favorable results. Health will be fine.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will have some problems today. Your bosses will appear unhappy with your attitude and you can face their wrath also. Financial position will appear brittle. And health of your elders will be a cause of some concern to you. It will be wise to take decisions after thoughtful consideration. Do not trust anyone because it might lead to your downfall.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a happy day. Position of planets is very favourable for you. You will earn well and money inflow will be continuous. You will value all relationships and relatives will also respect you. You can also plan to go on a holiday with your partner. Works that had been envisioned will be completed. You will also win legal disputes. Family bonds will also get strengthen.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be an amazing day. You will be having new job opportunities. And will also have big plans for your business. Your family bonds will strengthen. There will be marriage, engagement and other functions and you will enjoy yourself. And will also adjust in different situations. Relations with partner will remain wonderful.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. And the impossible will also be made possible. Your image will be positive and you will get respect from others. Your success will astound your superiors. Your entire thoughts will be on reading and studying. You will also derive happiness in your romantic ties.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will try to understand feelings of your partner and also the difficulties that he/she face. And expectations they have from you. You will also try to fulfill them. You will also become self-reliant in your business and profession. And will no more need help from others. You will also get attracted towards opposite sex and have a short term affair.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will enjoy wonderful health and your spirits will be high. It is an indicator of victory in days to come. You will have the strength to be sympathetic. And will be liked by everyone. Your efforts will bring good results. And there will be an increase in your prestige. You will be successful in doing hard work and will be far ahead of others in terms of achievements and ideology.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a worrisome day for you. And you will be in a negative frame of mind. Your working style will make some of your colleagues resentful towards you. And people will talk behind your back. But you will look after your own people in a careful manner. And your family members will support you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be an exciting day. You will enjoy happy moments in your love life. House wives will also complete their work on time and feel happy. You will remain busy with your work. And time will prove to be extremely important for you. But you will take precautions. You will not be anxious about money matters and will achieve a lot through will power.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will enjoy peace and harmony in your personal life. Your mate will be very caring and accommodative. And children will listen to you. Your elders will keep supporting you. You will be inspired by new ideas at your workplace. And will remain in the company of some great person. It will work to your advantage.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will achieve objectives at work. Money will keep coming in some form or the other. And you will be star-struck. You will feel like the hero of a film. You will also learn something new at your workplace. And will also make good use of material things. Your romantic life will be wonderful.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will get interested in welfare works and social cause. Your problems with spouse will get resolved. And your finances will also become stronger. Your boss and colleagues might get upset with you. Students will get success in exams/ interviews. You will also get suitable marriage proposal. And tricks played by your enemies will back fire on them.