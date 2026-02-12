Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th February 2026
Moon sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it will prove to be a wonderful year for you. You will enjoy an excellent time ahead. You will be creative and imaginative. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will be able to achieve goals you have set for yourself. Students will get admission to courses of their choice. You will clear administrative/ departmental exams with ease. There are wonderful prospects in hands at place of work. You will impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. Overall financial position is going to be good. Family will support you in all decisions you take. There will be moments of joy and cheer. New romantic ties can lead to marriage. You will be able to materialize all that you have envisaged in life. You will come in contact with influential people.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Khaki, Blue, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will receive some very good news about your child coming out with flying colours in some competitive exam. This will gladden your heart. Overall atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and cheer. You will hold a discussion with your child about future. You will be in happy mood and will celebrate by going out with family
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your partner will tell you certain things that will surprise you. You will be amazed at the understanding and maturity of your mate. There may be a need to put things properly now. You will introspect about your general behavior and do those things that will make your partner happy. Your partner will be very understandable.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You were thinking of taking some job abroad. You will receive some good news about a job offer. This will meet your expectations. There will be discussions in the family about this job offer. Family members will support your decision in this matter. This is going to be a big opportunity for you which will take your career to dizzy heights.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are often inclined to think that you have ability to do great things in life. You have the attitude and require skills that one needs to get success. Now you think it is the right time to put your best foot forward. Your peers and superiors will encourage you to realize goals that you have in your mind. Everyone will be very much appreciative of your efforts.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Some people wanted to trap and deceive you. But you came out unscathed. Luck was on your side. But now you are very careful in dealing with other people when it comes to your personal relations. Also, you have become a bit wary. But it does not always pay that way. Not all people are clever and manipulative.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be developing lot of business contacts on account of continuous journeys you will have to undertake. These journeys will help you immensely in times to come. Your social circle will also widen. You will be able to put forward your point of view forcefully with others. They will generally agree with the proposals that you give. You will have excellent financial gains.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be offered a job of your own choice. This will please you very much as it is to your liking. You will seek counsel from your family members and friends before taking a decision. Change of place could also be possible. Your pay package will be excellent. This will enhance your reputation. And you will be able to persuade your family to go with your decision.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Numerous problems that you have been facing for some time now will come to an end. And you will be able to relax a bit more. And you will think about getting things right. Your friends and colleagues will do their best. Even your family will provide ample support. Things will appear to be normal soon.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Some business rivals may try to harm your reputation and business. They may resort to unethical business tactics and try to bribe your subordinates. Initially they may be able to get some success. But you will be alert and thwart their designs. Financially you will face some problems but somehow you will manage.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You may get involved with a person whom you have known for some time. This person was also in love with you. Day is perfect to let the feelings be known to each other. It may lead to a cosy affair ending in marriage ties. This will bring stability to your life that you have been wishing for some time now.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your dynamic personality is drawing people magically towards you. Your versatile personality and eloquent way of speaking make people take note of you. You are center of attraction wherever you go. There is a chance of getting involved with a charming person with whom you will come in contact all of a sudden. This person will be completely blown over by your personality and charisma.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You can enter some business disputes leading to prolonged litigation. But it will be wise to go for out of court settlement. Your relations with your partner will also take a beating and there may be some conflict of opinion. It may lead to some tensions in your relations. But you will be able to resolve the differences through mutual talks.