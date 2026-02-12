Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th February 2026

Moon sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it will prove to be a wonderful year for you. You will enjoy an excellent time ahead. You will be creative and imaginative. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will be able to achieve goals you have set for yourself. Students will get admission to courses of their choice. You will clear administrative/ departmental exams with ease. There are wonderful prospects in hands at place of work. You will impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. Overall financial position is going to be good. Family will support you in all decisions you take. There will be moments of joy and cheer. New romantic ties can lead to marriage. You will be able to materialize all that you have envisaged in life. You will come in contact with influential people.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Khaki, Blue, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will receive some very good news about your child coming out with flying colours in some competitive exam. This will gladden your heart. Overall atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and cheer. You will hold a discussion with your child about future. You will be in happy mood and will celebrate by going out with family

