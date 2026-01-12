Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th January 2026

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will solve political/official/business matters with relative ease. Your financial position is going to be good. You will also be successful in matters like your job, financial investment. You will get promoted too. You will accomplish a certain responsibility at your workplace. There are also chances of continuously gaining money and wealth. Your marriage could get finalized. Due to your meeting an inspirational or influential person, you will be full of energy and excitement. Your brothers will listen to you. Even your family members will support you. You will be successful in love relations. Your obstacles in arranging money for marriage of a family member will get removed. Your investment-related decisions will prove to be wrong. You need to be careful. Your decisions need to be on the mark.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : White, Red, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Financial progress is on the cards. You may like to go in for a joint venture with your lover and now is the time when you both are going to profit from this. You will be very keen to achieve your targets. But you will be a bit worried about your close one’s poor health or due to any mishappening in the family.