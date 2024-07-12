Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th July 2024
Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to be a good year. And your ambitions can be fulfilled. You will be imaginative and creative. And will implement new ideas at your work place. You will be able to communicate well and will be able to put your views effectively. People will get impressed by you. Your superiors will keep giving you support. Your sources of income will be excellent and you will have good gains in business/profession. You will get ample job opportunities and will also plan expansion of your business. You will remain popular with the opposite sex. And could also enter into new love relations. Lovebirds will have good times. Marriage is possible. Relations with siblings will be good. Those in films, entertainment, writing, dance fashion and media industry etc. will do well and get acclaim. Health will remain perfect.
12th July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You can be particularly creative and inventive in the workplace, so allow your imagination free rein. This could be the start of a fantastic period for you as some positive planets promise sybaritic, sensuous pleasures. There aren't many signs that can deal with the daring joy and passion, but the result is that you'll be energised and invigorated.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Travel may be a high point this coming month, so make plans to get away. Romance is in favour, so don't leave the house without making yourself presentable and attractive! You can demonstrate your love for others today by way of service to others, even if it just means helping an elderly neighbour or doing something you don't normally do, like washing the dishes.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
If you can take time out to spoil and pamper yourself, this is the perfect time. When was the last time you had a manicure or a massage? If you can't spend the money at the spa, enlist a friend to join you in a mutual pampering session. Take the time to eat right and get the proper amount of rest if you want to feel and look your best.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It's all those little things that quickly add up, so be conscious of the details in your relationships. Older people can get picky later, but just spending a few minutes with somebody can make all the difference. You can derive pleasure from internal and external beauty if you make a consistent effort to optimise the care you give yourself.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Stop being so generous and you’ll discover if people genuinely love you for who you are, and not for what you possess. The desire to support your loved ones is strong today. So, before you become a generous soul for those around you, make sure they deserve your affection. You may receive help from a co-worker, family member, or neighbor.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Try to avoid infections and injuries and don't allow stress to take hold. Working to excess is a temptation best avoided, as is becoming violent and angry. Conversations can be lead you astray. Tell an important person in your life how much they mean to you today; sweet words spoken now will get you a lot of mileage in the future.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It may seem as if you need to be in three different places at once on this busy day! Even discussing your frustrations will be easier, so don't be afraid to ask for help or for advice. If there's no one to talk to, write a love letter to the Universe just because it really is good to be alive!
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Realisation of your mental and physical health comes to the fore now. Try not to spread yourself too thinly, for you won't be any good to anyone if you collapse from the strain. This afternoon, be sure to check in with your neighbours. In this day and age, it's more important than ever to be in tune with the people in your community!
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today seems to be just perfect for settling legal disputes and handling delicate matters such as partnership and finances. Try not to go for a radical solutions for difficult problems. Stars recommend that you should keep a check on aggression and avoid all kinds of conflicts and injuries. You may face unfruitful results if you fail to exercise self-control. This is not a good day for currency exchange and real estate sale and purchase.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Pressure starts to increase as the world around you makes demands that pull you out of your inner sanctuary. Some Bulls will prefer remaining at home and keeping clear of social events today. Tomorrow may be intolerable for some of you, so have a break in anticipation. Do what you want to do, when you want to do it and as much as you can today.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You'll find it difficult to get yourself out of bed this morning. Try to take it one step at a time and enjoy time with your family early on; there's no need to begin the day by getting into arguments. Sometimes you just have to be egocentric. You may have to put out more than you take in today; attempt to do so smiling.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You may be confronted with challenges when it comes to your friends in matters of the heart; a new start might be in order for some. Confusion about a friend who is attracted to you, or an attraction you have for an colleague, might also come into play during the next several days. What goes around, comes around, so give your best!