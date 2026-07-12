Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 12th July 2026
Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will get peace and happiness. You will also get full support from your life partner. An influential person will provide you with timely help and take you forward in your life. The decisions regarding court cases that are pending will be in your favour. Works will get completed. Before making any investment in land, vehicles etc. take proper advice. You will try and obtain all the amenities in life. You will get lot of time to spend with your companion. You will get a chance to get connected to new people. You will also get a chance to fulfil your interests. You will also enjoy the holidays fully. You can get a responsible position in your job. Money will be spent on comforts and facilities. You will be able to overcome obstacles with your good understanding.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, violet, Green
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
At times we need to understand a few things. It is not wise to be straight forward and tell the truth bluntly. There are other ways to do a few things. You will be caught in a similar situation. It will be wise for you to remain quiet or mold your words. Otherwise, people will get upset by what you say. This will only harm your interests. Otherwise, you will repent for it but by then it will be too late. But your time will change for better. You will get better job opportunities. Even your business will do well and your profits will rise. You will be victorious in everything. The happiness of winning will reflect in your face. You will enjoy quality time with your family. Your partner will discover some new traits in you. Lovebirds will have a good time. You will go with your family to a hotel or picnic for entertainment, fun and relaxation.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a wonderful week for you. You will get back to winning ways. Now is the time to set long term goals too. You will get a promotion or can be transferred to your job. You will have monetary benefits. It is time for all round gains. You will also carry your secret relationship. But soon you will have to take a decision to get married. Some family members’ health may cause some concern. You need to go for routine checkups done. There is nothing much to worry about. Your business will run on expected lines. You will not be bothered by excess work. You will work a lot and get good results in the long run. You need to just keep cool. You will also meet new people. You will also shoulder important responsibility and there will be increase in your dignity and respect.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Some new problems will come to bother you this week. You will feel a bit let down. You need to take care of your health. An old disease may resurface again. You need to go for regular checkups. Your enemies will become active again but not trouble you much. You will also be troubled by the authority of work. Your hard work will not give the desired results. This may upset you a bit. Hence it is even more important to remain cool and not get upset. You need to keep your temperament humble. You will meet a lot of new people. This will lift your mood up. You will also feel happy with the arrival of money. You will have wonderful time with your family. You will also buy some important things. You will feel mentally relaxed.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Some positive developments will take place. It could be a new job offer or some other material gain. The marriage of a family member can also get finalized. You will feel overjoyed with success. There will be atmosphere of joy and happiness at your home. You will become the strength of your family. And your family members, particularly children, will look at you for support and guidance. You will also see the mindset of your grown-up children and try to see life from their viewpoint. You will try your best to maintain good relations with your bosses. You also need to make changes in your business and improve quality rather than quantity. It is time to earn lot of money. You will recover the money given as loan. You will expect a lot from friends but will be disappointed. It is time to be realistic and practical.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Time will be highly beneficial for you this week. Due to your busy schedule, you will be unable to give time to your family. But your family members will be very understandable and will support you under all circumstances. You will have gains in your business. And money and wealth will be coming. You will achieve your targets. All your work will be completed as planned. You will also win some award or reward. Physical fitness will be at its best. You will also take part in a special event. Your efforts will enhance your reputation. Love mates will enjoy perfect bonding. Those who have been in relationship for a long time will plan to get married. In the later part of the week, you may plan an outing with your family. Happiness is on the cards. Yet will get opportunities to meet lot of new people.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will rise in your work; fate is on your side. You will get new job/business opportunities. Your status and respect in society will grow. Your friends will give you good company. You will also plan to buy a new item for your house. All efforts and tasks related to children’s education will be completed. Students will study well. Time will improve and you will get new opportunities in your business. All your held-up work will be completed. Senior officials will be supportive. Days will bring joy and wealth. You will benefit from your inheritance. Your self-confidence will also rise. You will also undertake business-related trips. You would like to meet like-minded people. Keep a cool mind
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will plan a major expansion in your business. Those looking for job opportunities will be successful. The results of exams/interview too will be favorable. You will continue to increase your knowledge. Your everyday activities will keep you busy. but you need to give time to your family from your busy schedule. You will also get back blocked money from somewhere. Your economic side will remain strong. You will also meet an influential personality. You will look at problems in life from a new angle. Your approach will be practical. You will understand the feelings of people who come in contact. Your income will increase. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at home and at the workplace also. Peace will be there in the family. Your desires will be fulfilled.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be a favorable week for you. You will get positive results in money-related matters. Your plans will be successful. Your focus on work will increase and support will be gained. Peace will be there in the family and there will also be complete fulfillment of new work. New contracts will be made. You can also fall in love with a person working in your office. You will also undertake business-related trips. You will get happiness and bliss in married life. You will be elated at the opportunities to meet your friends. Land related disputes will get resolved. You will also get the affection of your elders. You will also have good food and drink. It is time for students to study hard for coming exams/interviews.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will successfully earn money. You will also receive good news. These are cheerful days. People will praise you a lot. You will also remain busy with everyday work. Working women will get full support. Students will keep doing their work with full loyalty and concentration. You will also have the desire to learn something new. You will also get the benefit from your hard work. Your profits will double in business, and you will also be praised. You will enjoy yourself at the workplace. You will be happy and something new will happen. You will be master of your own destiny. You will make plans to make renovations in your house. You will spare time to enjoy activities related to your hobbies and interests. You will take stock of your financial condition. And will plan your budget for work, home and business accordingly.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a time spent very nicely. Luck is again favoring you. You will go about your task with full vigour and lot of enthusiasm. You are bound to make progress even in adverse circumstances. The orbit of Jupiter and Saturn will bring stability in your career. You stand to gain lot of money with your hard work. You will enjoy a peaceful married life without any disturbances. An unknown person will also help you when you expect the least. Your priority will be the importance of relationships. The thought of yours will bring you closer to people. You will listen to people’s problems sympathetically and solve them. You will also make some joint investments. The time is for reaping materialistic pleasures and joys. You will make more profits. Your talent will come to the fore. You will also plan to go on an outing. You will establish contact with people.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will prove to be a crucial week for you. You will fulfill your dreams but will have to work hard to realize those. You will behave nicely with people. You will witness growth in your business. Your objectives will also be fulfilled. You will adopt new means to fulfill your objectives. There will be an improvement in your financial condition. You will also enjoy a wonderful love life. You will come closer to your spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. You will give full attention to the needs of your family. You will also enjoy the beauty of changing seasons. And will like to travel with your family to a far of location for peace and happiness. You might get connected to some influential people. You might begin a new work or take on a new project. You will also do some research and creative work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There is a yog and signs of success in business and profession. Your money and wealth will grow. You will have gains from investments made. You will also be inclined towards religious activities. Romance will bloom and you will get success in your love interests. The husband and wife will have good understanding. Company of close friends will be helpful in your progress. Cooperation, support and blessings of the elderly will protect you in bad times. You will remain busy with your work. You will also extend a helping hand towards your subordinates. You will also meet lot of new people. Your performance at work will be better and splendid. Official and government work that had been pending for a long time will get completed.