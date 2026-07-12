Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 12th July 2026

Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will get peace and happiness. You will also get full support from your life partner. An influential person will provide you with timely help and take you forward in your life. The decisions regarding court cases that are pending will be in your favour. Works will get completed. Before making any investment in land, vehicles etc. take proper advice. You will try and obtain all the amenities in life. You will get lot of time to spend with your companion. You will get a chance to get connected to new people. You will also get a chance to fulfil your interests. You will also enjoy the holidays fully. You can get a responsible position in your job. Money will be spent on comforts and facilities. You will be able to overcome obstacles with your good understanding.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, violet, Green

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

At times we need to understand a few things. It is not wise to be straight forward and tell the truth bluntly. There are other ways to do a few things. You will be caught in a similar situation. It will be wise for you to remain quiet or mold your words. Otherwise, people will get upset by what you say. This will only harm your interests. Otherwise, you will repent for it but by then it will be too late. But your time will change for better. You will get better job opportunities. Even your business will do well and your profits will rise. You will be victorious in everything. The happiness of winning will reflect in your face. You will enjoy quality time with your family. Your partner will discover some new traits in you. Lovebirds will have a good time. You will go with your family to a hotel or picnic for entertainment, fun and relaxation.

