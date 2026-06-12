Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 12th June 2026

Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results. You will make investments in new projects, but it will take time to make profits. You may incur some business losses too. You may also develop business differences with your associates. It will be wise not to trust unknown people blindly. Apply wisdom and common sense. You will not sign any legal document without reading it carefully. You will be taking counsel of your friends from time to time. Those who are single will get suitable marriage proposals. Family relations would remain normal. Your ties with brothers will improve. You will have no financial worries. Your spouse will support you. And children will shine in studies. Your elders will look towards you for financial help and support. You will not disappoint them.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Thursday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Mint, Lime, Peach

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Financial progress is on the cards. You may like to go for a joint venture with your lover and now it is the time when you both are going to profit from this. You will get your desired things. There will be an atmosphere of happiness all around your family. You will recover your money given to someone else.