Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th March 2026

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. You will see old worries surfacing time and again. Your enemies will also give you sleepless nights. But your own efforts will see you coming out slowly but surely. You need to handle your financial resources wisely. Take care of your needs and spend your money carefully. You will have new friends but rely on them tactfully. You will be anxious about your job/work. But think twice before making a final decision. Love birds will have a good time. Those who are single will get good marriage proposals. Your morality and courage will be quite high. You will give importance to your family, elders and aged people. They will keep blessing you. You will also meet important people, and your professional circle will increase. Your business-related trips will also keep you busy.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Green, Blue, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You might not have adequate time and attention to devote to your love life as thrilling offers begin coming to you professionally. You know we must strike while the iron is hot. You will become a victim of some secret plotting or work. Your work will just fall short of being completed. Some of your work will be criticized.