Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 12th March 2026
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. You will see old worries surfacing time and again. Your enemies will also give you sleepless nights. But your own efforts will see you coming out slowly but surely. You need to handle your financial resources wisely. Take care of your needs and spend your money carefully. You will have new friends but rely on them tactfully. You will be anxious about your job/work. But think twice before making a final decision. Love birds will have a good time. Those who are single will get good marriage proposals. Your morality and courage will be quite high. You will give importance to your family, elders and aged people. They will keep blessing you. You will also meet important people, and your professional circle will increase. Your business-related trips will also keep you busy.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky Colours: Green, Blue, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You might not have adequate time and attention to devote to your love life as thrilling offers begin coming to you professionally. You know we must strike while the iron is hot. You will become a victim of some secret plotting or work. Your work will just fall short of being completed. Some of your work will be criticized.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A disturbed past leaves you feeling uncomfortable even at the thought of any new love relationship. While you meet someone pleasant, you might remain hesitant to make the first move. Working with a lot of thought in matters involving money will be ventured by you. There will be attacks of seasonal diseases. Take care of your health too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could be exhausted due to a very busy schedule at work. But you will have to make efforts to keep your mate involved and thus satisfied. You might plan to incur extra expenses also. Drive vehicles carefully. State matters can become adverse. The graph of respect and fame will move in an upward direction. There are strong chances of monetary gains.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will have a decent relationship with your mate. Both of you will be caring and attentive to each other. You are all set to put all your efforts into this romance. The Moon will be favorably placed, and it will open the door of progress for you. You will be full of self-confidence. The results of competitive exams will be in your favor.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your love life could go through a testing time as you strive to please your beloved to keep things smooth and rather perfect. You may not, however, come out completely unhurt. Enemies will extend a hand of friendship towards you, but don’t take any emotional decision. Instead of heart think with brain. Commonsense will prevail.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Extra support you get from your mate will see that all goes well in your relationship. You could embark upon a plan to spend some quality time with him/her. You will be able to spend time with your family despite being very busy with work. You will jump with joy on getting a big order or contract. You will have good financial gains.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is the right time to tell a few things to your mate. You expect your relationship to move in the right direction. But he / she does not care much about it. However, it is appropriate to understand each other’s feelings. Then only relations work. A heart-to-heart talk with your partner will be fruitful. Things will work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be very busy. Your plans will be executed to perfection. And you will remain popular among colleagues and subordinates. Your financial position will be strong and stable. You could be invited to a feast or party. You may undertake a short business trip. This will prove to be very beneficial. You will meet an influential politician or businessman.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a nice day. The time will be in your favour. You may face lot of expenses, but you will be prepared for it. And you will take care of your budget. You will enjoy harmony and mental peace. And will work with keenness and interest. You will also enjoy your time with your mate and will take time out for entertainment.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today your confidence will be sky high and you will plan to do achieve bigger things in your life. Your pending work will be completed. And you will advertise your products that will increase your profits and sales. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate and could plan to go shopping etc. It will be a nice day.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will do your work thoughtfully and peacefully. But some unforeseen problems might emerge. But you will be able to handle the situation with the help of your subordinates. You might have to suffer some losses in business too. But financial condition will remain good. You will enjoy your love life. Your humble attitude will win you lot of praise.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a very favorable day. New sources of income will be explored, and you will be successful too. You will also get support from your better half. Those who are unmarried will get favorable responses. And you will be busy with the preparations for an auspicious function at your home. New job offers too will come.