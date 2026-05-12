Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th May 2026
Moon sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it will give best results for the whole year. You will commit yourself to a new task and complete it in style. New projects will be initiated. You will never be short of cash and get timely help and guidance. Some positive developments will take place in your love life leading to a warm and fulfilling relationship. You will face tough competition from your rivals in business but get victory in the end. Road map for something very big will be laid. But your endevours will be eminently successful. You may receive some gifts from your in-laws. Love affairs will have a conductive atmosphere. Your misunderstandings with your siblings or partner may eventually be resolved. You may have to exert more but you will get success in your attempt. Health will remain perfect.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will simply step into a role of providing luxury to your soul mate in every way you can. This person is going to respond, and you will be happier together. You will get the blessings of a great man or seer. Your obstacles at work will get removed. Your enemies and opportunities will overwhelm you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Both of you will enjoy socializing a lot to the fullest. You are charming and confident in your method. This makes your relationship so much calmer and better –off. There are chances of a dispute at workplace. But matter will be solved quickly. Youth will be quite excited and get good results in job. You will win a legal battle in courts.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could get bogged down with too ample work leaving no time for your mate. You might have to deal with an exasperated lover, but you will manage to take matters in control. There will be some obstacles at work one after the other. Your own people may cheat you. There can be exchange of words between you and boss. Maintain cool.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is important for you to converse your feelings so do not put them on hold now. You will have to pick up to speak out while your pal is in the mood to listen. You will get mental peace today. Your financial position will be strong. New contacts will be made. Take adequate care of your diet and health.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your thick mask of unhappiness will be lifted by an unidentified attractive person who comes along and sweeps you off your feet. Love is going to take centre point. Take adequate rest and relax. Your hectic workload is taking a toll on your health. You may visit a religious place for mental peace.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You might think it is now time to give up mad enthusiasm and settle down. You would be on the lookout for a love mate who can help you lead a steady and firm life. There will be tendency towards creative work, and you might meet an influential person. Your work that was halted will get completed.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your love relations will take a chance for the better and you can think of tying the bond. You will soon be prepared to break this news to your family and contacts. Do not interfere in other’s affairs. Your enemies and opponents will dominate you. You might have to pay for carelessness at work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
New career prospects come in the way of your love life. You are likely to have to select one over the other soon. You will make good use of your habits in your daily routine. You will also get new opportunities in business. Despite tough competition you will get good results. Financial position is good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
If you are single, you may plan to date a couple of people you have met recently. You will be very attractive so avoid putting on a different image as there really is no necessity. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desire will be fulfilled. Your time will be spent reading a knowledge-enhancing and interesting book.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your sunny disposition wins you numerous friends and lovers. Your love partner will be so much in love with you that a quickly planned marriage is very much on the cards. Your advice will be useful for some members of the family and will be helpful in life. There is a chance for something new to happen and there will be expenses on materialistic things.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Follow your dream but within practical bounds. Don’t keep your ideas too high as your love interest can get put off instead of making efforts to live up to them. You will be able to find solutions to problems at the workplace. The time will be for introspection and self-analysis. There will be obstacles in your path for some reason or the other. You will get new job opportunities.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Sometimes misconception prevails and this could have an undesirable impact on your love life. You like to intellectualize things even though you are very much an oriented person. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you. There will be peace at home. You will make new friends.