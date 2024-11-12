Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th November 2024

Moon square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results to you during the year ahead. You will have to work hard to earn money. Your expenses will also rise. Some family related matter might also give you some tensions. It will give you some health related issues. Your competitors will turn hostile and make life tough for you. But you will not give up. Family elders and friends will give full support. Even your soul mate will be a source of strength and inspiration. Your bosses will support you fully. Even your peers will keep encouraging you. Ultimately you will be able to execute all your plans. You will plan to buy some property. Students will perform well. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your social stature will rise and you will be honoured in a public function. Work related trip will prove beneficial.

12th November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is an ideal day for love. Your sweetheart will give you company and do every bit to make you happy. Both of you may decide to go for movie, lunch or sightseeing. You will keep working sincerely at your workplace with full devotion. Your attitude will impress your seniors. You could be promoted to a responsible position.