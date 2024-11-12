Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th November 2024
Moon square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results to you during the year ahead. You will have to work hard to earn money. Your expenses will also rise. Some family related matter might also give you some tensions. It will give you some health related issues. Your competitors will turn hostile and make life tough for you. But you will not give up. Family elders and friends will give full support. Even your soul mate will be a source of strength and inspiration. Your bosses will support you fully. Even your peers will keep encouraging you. Ultimately you will be able to execute all your plans. You will plan to buy some property. Students will perform well. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your social stature will rise and you will be honoured in a public function. Work related trip will prove beneficial.
12th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is an ideal day for love. Your sweetheart will give you company and do every bit to make you happy. Both of you may decide to go for movie, lunch or sightseeing. You will keep working sincerely at your workplace with full devotion. Your attitude will impress your seniors. You could be promoted to a responsible position.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your hectic and demanding work schedule make it difficult for you to balance this with your personal life. It will be in the fitness of things to give more time to your beloved. You will make good profits from share investments. Those who are planning to go abroad for studies or job need to wait for the right opportunity Money inflow will be continuous.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A dispute with your partner may take place over some money matter. This may result in little tension. But through mutual talks a lasting solution will be found. Financially you will do well. Your goodwill will increase at your workplace. And you will win confidence of your seniors. New job and business offer too will come.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You have been thinking of going for a long fun filled journey with your sweetheart. Now time is appropriate to cherish some wonderful moments sharing hopes and aspirations of each other. You will make income from shares investment in share market. Marriage proposal for your younger brothers/sisters could get finalized.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are very intense and are very much involved in an ongoing relation. This has resulted in lot of joyous moments of togetherness, bonding and mutual love with your sweetheart. You will get involved in your work and will not rest till you complete what you set out to do. You will work hard and complete your tasks.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your relations are not going the way you have expected. This at times makes you feel a little bit dejected. But communicating your feelings at the right time will prevent relations from reaching breaking point. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you. You will also undertake a short business trip.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will have an enjoyable day. There are chances of meeting a person with whom you will have plans for the future. Positive vibes from both sides will make this a reality. You will work with dedication at your workplace and will get interesting results. You will be full of self-confidence and will pay attention to your work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are a person with whom people love to spend some time. They like to share their problems and feelings with you. Your irrepressible charm will attract a right person in your life. Financially you will be very stable. You will also take decisions with great discretion at your workplace. And will also settle disputes with government in your favour.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will appear very lively and romantic today. There will be something special in you that will make heads turn towards you. This could include that lovely person who will matter a lot to you in days to come. Your financial condition will keep improving. You could also plan to enter into joint venture/collaboration with an overseas concern.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A chance encounter with an unknown person can lead to very romantic ties. Both of you will be so much involved that there will be no hesitation in taking the next big step. You would be hopeful of finding a new job but your hopes will not get fulfilled. And your expectations will be hampered.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have an enjoyable day. There are chances of meeting a person with whom you will have plans for future. Positive vibes from both sides will make this a reality. You will be involved in multiple activities. And will give time to your career and business. And will discharge your social and family responsibilities too.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are thinking of making major changes in your life. But in reality, it is not required because everything is going smooth. Your partner will give you the right advice to keep things single. Your mutual desires will come to an end. You will be drawn towards spiritualism and will develop religious inclination. There will be a change from deep inside.