Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 12th November 2026

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will have profitable days. You will also receive good news from somewhere. You will also be highly energetic to finish your work in your own style. Your pending work will start getting completed. Your prestige will also rise. You will get job/business offers. Some senior or elder person’s advice will be very important for you. You will be able to complete work without any pressure. Love mates will have a wonderful time. Your capabilities will be there for everyone to see. You will have the pleasure of company of your close friends. You plan to go on an outing. You will be able to take care of your family members. You will enjoy yourself and your emotions will be high. Those in politics and media will do well. You can win an award, reward or recognition.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Red, Maroon, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a challenging time, but you will get all the support you need from your partner. You could face some opposition from your family as to your choice of partner which will rather be upsetting for you. You will get busy reading and writing. It is a knowledge enhancing day. The mutual understanding between spouse/partners will be good.