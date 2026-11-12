Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 12th November 2026
Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will have profitable days. You will also receive good news from somewhere. You will also be highly energetic to finish your work in your own style. Your pending work will start getting completed. Your prestige will also rise. You will get job/business offers. Some senior or elder person’s advice will be very important for you. You will be able to complete work without any pressure. Love mates will have a wonderful time. Your capabilities will be there for everyone to see. You will have the pleasure of company of your close friends. You plan to go on an outing. You will be able to take care of your family members. You will enjoy yourself and your emotions will be high. Those in politics and media will do well. You can win an award, reward or recognition.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Red, Maroon, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a challenging time, but you will get all the support you need from your partner. You could face some opposition from your family as to your choice of partner which will rather be upsetting for you. You will get busy reading and writing. It is a knowledge enhancing day. The mutual understanding between spouse/partners will be good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be very much in love with your beloved and ready to make the commitment of matrimony. In this regard, you will get wholehearted support from your family and friends. You will enjoy good health. There will be difficulties related to business, but with time matter will be resolved. Your expenses will rise. You need to control your budget.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is the best time to go on the adventure with your mate which you have been planning for a while. You could think about getting married and you will have your family’s support in this regard. The time is normal you will be progressive in your outlook. But you will be getting better results in your work according to your personal efforts, nothing more.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Work is going to take on more importance than romance, not by choice but necessity. Your lover will not be very happy about this, and you will try to do your best to balance both. You will work with lot of dedication and sincerity. Your work will be praised. You will also meet new people. You will feel mentally alert and full of power.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
If you are unattached, you would like to play the field. You will hardly be in the mood to settle down yet. However, you will be very emotional so there could be some conflict with in you. You will climb new height of success in your work. You will be a lot more satisfied with your efforts. A job promotion looks sure round the corner.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There is very chance that you will experience a gamut of experiences today, some funny, some irritating. You would be amused by the antics of your beloved and have a lively day overall. You will be able to get away with problems. Opportunities for employment will increase. Being involved in social activities you will be aware of new ideas and plans.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It would be best not to go overboard at this time, whether it is being lavish with your mate or with friends. Spend more time with each other, it will help the bond get stronger. There will be a feeling of fulfillment in your life. You will be satisfied and happy with your efforts. You will be pleased to see your desired work getting done.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Romance could turn out to be quite rocky. Be prepared to deal with an argumentative beloved who could make life quite difficult. You may go through a tough time in achieving your goal. You will get prestige and respect. You will take a decision with the consent of other people, and you will be very happy. You will be filled with joy and happiness.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Romantic relations will be smooth, and good harmony is going to prevail. You would like to take your lover for an outing to spend more time together. Progress at the workplace is indicated. You will bring about a change in your surroundings. You can obtain desired results with your patience, humility and shrewdness.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You might lead a quite lonely life if you are single. For those unattached, sharing activities and thoughts is going to be very important because this is a time when love goes deeper. You will get some construction done in your house. You will do your best to give a good impression. With your wisdom you will present hope to someone.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your romantic relationship is going to pick up momentum. There will be happiness and vibrancy. Both of you will get closer to each other and could consider making plans for marriage. You will have good monetary gains. It is a very balanced day. There will be profits in property related matters. Students can clear up some competitive exams too.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This is a calm phase you reach after dealing with the difficulties in your relationship. There will be stability and a desire to keep it this way. A short distance journey is indicated. You will perform well. And will be enthusiastic and energetic. You will also be a winner in some competition. You will also develop some contact with people.