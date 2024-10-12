Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th October 2024

Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and will bring favorable results during the year ahead. It will turn out to be an amazing year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited at social gatherings and new contacts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and will be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good.

12th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : White, Brown, Khaki

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be receiving a financial bonanza. A large sum of money will come to you by luck through some investments that you had made in the past. This will please you and bring a lot of joy. Your lifestyle will get better and you will become more fashionable and stylish. You may also think of going for vacation abroad and buy a new house or vehicle.