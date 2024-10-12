Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th October 2024
Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and will bring favorable results during the year ahead. It will turn out to be an amazing year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited at social gatherings and new contacts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and will be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good.
12th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : White, Brown, Khaki
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be receiving a financial bonanza. A large sum of money will come to you by luck through some investments that you had made in the past. This will please you and bring a lot of joy. Your lifestyle will get better and you will become more fashionable and stylish. You may also think of going for vacation abroad and buy a new house or vehicle.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This is going to be a wonderful time for you. You will receive happy news from some source. Your financial position will be extremely good. There are chances of meeting some old friends. Decisions taken by you will give good results. Your prestige in office will increase. You will also spend some relaxing moments with your family. You will remain in high spirits.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This will turn out to be a very fortunate time period. Everything will fall in place. Your general mood will be upbeat. You will be spending some wonderful moments with family. Financially you will be fine. Health would be perfect. At work place you would be getting full support from subordinates and colleagues.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be in high spirits today. Your bosses at the work place will be very much appreciative of your work. Some of the ideas that you have put will start giving results. Atmosphere in the family would also be wonderful. Children will do well in their studies. You can plan to go to some hill station with family during vacations.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be an amazing day. Fortune will be bringing many opportunities at your door and you will grab them by both hands. A person known to you might be interested in a romantic liaison with you. This will cheer you up. At work place your importance will suddenly increase. Your dream of own house can also come true.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be getting some business offers for a partnership or joint venture. This would prove to be successful later on. You might also come in contact with new persons who would offer help in your business or profession. And will have some good working relations. Some guests might visit your home keeping you busy and happy.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be tested today. Your partner may differ with you on issues effect domestic life. And could enter into an argument. But you will be able to convince. At work place you could face some new issues related to your work style. Some colleagues may have a point or two against you. But you will be able to handle situation nicely.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Some unresolved issues at home were bothering you. Your family members were not happy on account of some differences of opinion with you. Now you will try to sort the matters out. They will listen and agree to your views. There will be unison and bonding in family. Everyone will value family ties. There will be moments of togetherness and joy.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There will be great mental peace and calmness. You will appear very happy. Many outstanding issues would get resolved. An Ongoing court battle will be solved through out of court agreement. Your peers and superiors will be fond of you. Financially you will be well off. You will enjoy a wonderful period of love and romance with sweetheart. A nice day.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Life has come full circle for you. You feel from now onwards that it will be you who would be calling the shots. Some of the risks you took at work place have paid off. You are now in a better situation than before to negotiate on your own terms. Your colleagues will fall in line. You have amazing bonding even at home. Financially you are in a commanding position. And your overall mood is upbeat.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A very fruitful day is on the cards. You will receive some legacy from your ancestral property. This will be a huge benefit for you. You will be also communicating to your partner certain things which you think would make relations better. You might also start some new business venture. Your health will be fine. You might visit some exotic location with family.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You have been planning to go on vacations abroad with your mate for sometime now. Now your plans would materialize and there could be some memorial days of togetherness and bonding with your partner. You would get some benefits from your job too. Children will be able to secure admission in some prestigious college or course. You could get some award for social services.