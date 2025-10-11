Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

12th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th October 2025

Moon square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results this year. You will have vision to excel at your workplace. But competitors will make life tough for you. But you will not give up. Your peers will support you fully. Even your bosses will encourage you. Ultimately you will be able to execute all your plans. Financial position will be good. But mounting expenses will be a cause of worry. Health of elders in the family will also worry you. You will enjoy perfect bonding with your mate. He/she will be accommodative, caring and understanding. You will also make plans to buy some property. Auspicious functions will take place in family. Your social stature will rise, and you will be honoured in some major function. You would like to go on a fun-filled vacation with your family. Faith in God will increase.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Monday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You express your social, romantic, and artistic qualities through an intellectual appreciation of art, cultural pursuits, and literature. Extra care should be exercised when it comes to writing letters, emails, making phone calls, and with communications in general. It would also be wise to double-check your work before finalizing it. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual during this period. You might engage in arguments with someone close to you. Your attention to the logical world of reason will be a focus.