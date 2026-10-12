Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 12th October 2026

Moon conjunct Venus on your solar return chart and it is a wonderful combination giving good results. The star of luck is favouring you. You will get good news regarding the career/job/business in which you are involved in. You will receive some good and important opportunities to grow. You will also give a stiff challenge to competitors and commercial opponents and put difficult objectives in front of them. You will perform such work that even your opponents will praise you. Time is ideal for the new practices and expansion plans that you wanted to implement. Your financial position will be strong and stable. Business/work related trip will keep you busy. You will share good bonding with your partner. Your marriage will get fixed. An exciting romantic affair is also on the cards. Your brothers will support you when you need it most. Your health will be wonderful.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Orange, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Doubts regarding your love partner should be put to rest immediately before things get out of control. At best you can have a heart-to-heart chat with him/her and try to figure out the reality. Thoughtfully made investments will give you profits in future. There will be plans to go for outdoor trips. You will enjoy it.

