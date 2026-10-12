Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 12th October 2026
Moon conjunct Venus on your solar return chart and it is a wonderful combination giving good results. The star of luck is favouring you. You will get good news regarding the career/job/business in which you are involved in. You will receive some good and important opportunities to grow. You will also give a stiff challenge to competitors and commercial opponents and put difficult objectives in front of them. You will perform such work that even your opponents will praise you. Time is ideal for the new practices and expansion plans that you wanted to implement. Your financial position will be strong and stable. Business/work related trip will keep you busy. You will share good bonding with your partner. Your marriage will get fixed. An exciting romantic affair is also on the cards. Your brothers will support you when you need it most. Your health will be wonderful.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Orange, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Doubts regarding your love partner should be put to rest immediately before things get out of control. At best you can have a heart-to-heart chat with him/her and try to figure out the reality. Thoughtfully made investments will give you profits in future. There will be plans to go for outdoor trips. You will enjoy it.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could have some relationship issues. Mood swings can be the sole reason behind this, and you will strive to maintain a balance for your own growth. You may suffer some financial loss. Be careful and do not make new investments. You will be relieved of financial problems. Livelihood will be in better shape.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There can be great temptation to get married soon even at the cost of career plan. An element of intolerance is evident in all your actions as of now and this is sufficient cause to delay your decision regarding marriage. Students will be successful in exams/ interviews. You will have much tolerance power. Time is good.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are in a dilemma of getting involved with someone whom you love the most, but he/she belongs to your working space. Good thing is you are going to get what you zero in. You will have the full support of family. People in jobs might get promoted. Adopt yoga and meditation for better health and peace of mind.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A small conflict in your personal life is likely to disturb you. You may approach some spiritual friend or philosopher to help you through this somewhat annoying phase in your life. In this period whatever work you take in hand will be successful. Your income will increase but expenses too will rise. Remain careful.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could be dealing with a long-distance affair which is going well so far. You would be consistently sparing some time to keep in touch so that everything is normal in this relationship. You will recover from old diseases. Career related problems will be over. You will have gains in business.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You stand to earn financially from your partner preferably through joint investment. It will be mentally satisfactory day. Your friends, partner, relatives, all will be part of your big family and near to you. You will enjoy good bonding. They are your pillar of strength. Income will be good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are heading for a nice time today. There will be lot of intimacy with your mate. Shared interests will let you enjoy the day especially quite happily. Your wishes will be fulfilled. You will get lot of success. You will also think seriously. Students will focus on their studies. You will learn something new.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Too much focus on yourself and ignoring emotional needs of others may get you in an isolated situation. It is time to be more caring and act like solid support for your mate and loved ones. You will earn well because of efforts you put in. You will be a good character, and this quality will take you ahead in life.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Marriage ceremony of someone close is an occasion which brings with it a decent chance to meet someone exhilarating. This is also a good time to dwell on drawing plans about your love life. The time will be gaining knowledge. You will be working with people. You will be practical in life. And will be practical too.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There is likely to be slight opposition by the family with your choice or plans of marriage. However, this will be non-issue that can be overcome easily. Just be little tactful in expressing your emotions. You will treat your customers well and manage to convince them with your skills. Your income will be great. You will learn something new.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Romantic feelings for someone in authoritative or close position are likely to surface. You will get a chance to express yourself and convey what you intend to achieve from this relationship. You will achieve your goals. Financial position is great. You will increase your profits manifold. Your associates will help a lot.