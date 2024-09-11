Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th September 2024

Sun square Jupiter on your solar return chart. This is a wonderful combination which will bring exceptional results. And you will enjoy a wonderful time period ahead. Financially you will be strong and stable. Additional sources of income too could be tapped. You will also complete a major project that was in the pipeline for some time. Your government related work will also get completed. You will also start a new business venture in collaboration or partnership. You will also get opportunities to rise in your profession. You could be offered a very good job too. You will also come in contact with lot of influential person who will help you a lot. This will open the doors of progress for you. A beautiful and charming person will come in your life all of a sudden leading to a rollicking affair. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Cream, Violet, Lavender

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Financial matters need more attention. You could be worried about this. It is a good day to try and sort out too much stuff. Take one and focus on that. But money that was about to accrue will just slip away from your hand. This will make you feel upset a bit.