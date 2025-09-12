Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th September 2025

Moon Square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. This year you will appear wiser and down to earth. And show maturity. You will impress people by your conduct and win new admirers. You will be popular, easily access able, very cooperative and will be appreciated by friends and colleagues. Your financial condition will remain normal. Those who are unmarried will get suitable proposals. Some long-delayed projects with banking/financial institutions will also get resolved. You will also receive loan or any other help that you wanted. You could develop spiritual inclinations and will become religious. And you will visit religious places with your family. You will help needy people and charity too. Your health will remain perfect. And your mate will keep supporting you too.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Cream, Violet, Pink

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a challenging time, but you will get all the support you need from your partner. You could face some opposition from your family as to your choice of partner which will rather be upsetting for you. You will get busy reading and writing. It is a knowledge enhancing day. The mutual understanding between spouse/partners will be good.