Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 12th September 2026

Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will destroy your enemies. Thus, the defeat and end of your foes and opponents is sure. You will work hard to improve your business. There will be a situation of profit and benefits in your business. There is also a possibility of buying a new item in your house. There will be an increase in luxury. The results of court cases will be in your favour. You will get the support of your friends and colleagues. Despite your efforts and hard work in your business you will not receive that much needed profit or benefits. You will enjoy good relations with your spouse/partner. You will be kind and polite towards other people. You will also form plans for expansion of your business. You will get inspired by a motivating personality who will guide you well.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Maroon, Red, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your relationship can get easier and your unhappiness dispels if you listen to some good advice from a close friend. You can find yourself becoming hopeful. You will feel more energetic than usual. The person whom you trust the most will be the one who betrays you the most. Play your cards carefully.

