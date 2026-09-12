Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 12th September 2026
Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will destroy your enemies. Thus, the defeat and end of your foes and opponents is sure. You will work hard to improve your business. There will be a situation of profit and benefits in your business. There is also a possibility of buying a new item in your house. There will be an increase in luxury. The results of court cases will be in your favour. You will get the support of your friends and colleagues. Despite your efforts and hard work in your business you will not receive that much needed profit or benefits. You will enjoy good relations with your spouse/partner. You will be kind and polite towards other people. You will also form plans for expansion of your business. You will get inspired by a motivating personality who will guide you well.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Maroon, Red, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your relationship can get easier and your unhappiness dispels if you listen to some good advice from a close friend. You can find yourself becoming hopeful. You will feel more energetic than usual. The person whom you trust the most will be the one who betrays you the most. Play your cards carefully.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Sometimes confusion prevails and this could have an opposite effect on your love life. The problem could be that you may like to intellectualize things too much. Despite efforts by your enemies and opponents, they will not be successful. You will receive positive results for your efforts. Your financial status will be better than before.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be very charming and confident, and your partner will love you more for this. You will enjoy one another’s company and indulge in a lot of socializing too. Maintain a timetable for your activities. You will feel mental peace. Troubles that have been worrying you for some time will vanish. The time will be fruitful for you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your strong personality wins you many admirers, and you are much wanted. Your choice will be so enomoured with you that an early proposal of marriage is indicated. Funds for assets or property division in family will be solved with the help of third persons. You will put your best effort into the achievement of your targets.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You enjoy company and your charm attracts many people to you. Romance will be interesting as you get involved with a very spirited and social person. You will work hard. And get the support of your colleagues. Before you take part in some debate it is important you do your homework well. You will be financially more stable now than before.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Do not put on a façade because it is the real you that is attractive and draws people. If you are single, you are likely to find a suitable partner for yourself. You will be interested in spirituality. Because of weather changes you will have to deal with the problems generated from seasonal diseases. Don’t make any emotional decision in a hurry.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Pursue your dream but be practical at the same time. Lower the bar because very few people will be able to live up to such high expectations. You will have to change your policies regarding your work to achieve success. You will get victory only after you put in lot of effort. You will save lot of money.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be in a relaxed mood. You will complete your work with lot of self-confidence. You will be able to defeat your enemies. Your emphasis will be on saving money. You need to give up your ego and establish better coordination with others. You will also receive invitations to attend functions.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
To organize the scattered work, you will have the support of your family. Even your colleagues will come to your rescue. Timely help will lift your spirits up. There will be a speeding up of work. You will also solve all the minor problems at home. You will buy some household items.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be property gains day. You will be cheerful as work will be done as your wishes. Students will get success in their studies. You will focus totally on it. You want peace and calm, and you will get it too. The time will be very well spent. You will be given a big responsibility in your work field.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be monetary gains. You will also plan to buy some property. You will be cheerful as work will get done as per your wishes. It is a very peaceful time. You will take new projects. Your enthusiasm will be high. You will be praised by high officials in your company. More than your relatives, your friends and colleagues will help you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will do some special work. You will be busy hosting your guests. Time will move in your favor. You will plan to take a new job. You will meet your dear ones. Your dedication and honesty will bring you closer to officials. Because of increase in economic activities, there will be flow of money.