Today's Horoscope Prediction – 14th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

14th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 14th December 2025
Moon sextile Venus creates a warm, affectionate, and successful year ahead. You’ll complete key projects with elegance and precision, earning praise from colleagues and clients. Financially, this is a prosperous phase—loans, business ventures, or investments bring satisfying results. Those in art, fashion, or public relations gain fame. Partnerships—both professional and romantic—strengthen through loyalty and trust. Family life radiates harmony, and you’ll share joyful moments with siblings and elders. Spiritually, you feel guided and protected, finding deeper faith through prayer or travel to sacred places. Maintain your generous nature and avoid overthinking minor issues; happiness flows naturally this year.
Lucky Dates: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Friday
Lucky Colours: Yellow, Orange, Maroon
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
The work that was held up for some time will get done. You will feel relieved finally. People will start understanding you and your talent will finally get noticed. You can get a job promotion too. Your financial resources will open up, and you will feel more secure. You will make use of your talent and earn money with your own efforts. Negative thoughts that were going on in your mind will finally get removed. You will feel a lot more positive and relaxed. You will also get good news from a relative or a friend. You will be eager to help the needy. This will set you apart from others. The relationship between husband and wife will be very cordial. Both will understand each other’s feelings. You will also extend a helping hand towards someone in need. Those in politics or media will see their influence get stronger. You will make contact with new people. And will give maximum time to your family.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be getting the support of people in all spheres of life. You will also get the blessings and life lessons from your elders. A decision taken by you after a lot of thought will bring very good results. Your area of influence will widen. You will earn money with your own efforts. You will have success in love affairs. Things are changing for you. You will enjoy happy moments. You will also receive good news from somewhere. The tension that was there between brothers and relatives will come to an end with the help of someone’s mediation. Your enemies and foes will be active but will not be able to harm you. You can expect better results in business. You will also establish a better relationship with subordinates, boss and officials. You need to be more cautious in money matters. Your respect and prestige will move upwards in society.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The work that was held up will get done. Your tasks will be completed. You will expediate impossible tasks with your wisdom. You will also spend money liberally. Work conditions will improve. You may get help from such corners of which you had never even imagined. Success will come up to your door. Your financial condition will be quite strong. Very good results from financial point of view are expected. Your business too will rise and grow. Your boss and superiors will be satisfied with your work at the workplace. Your colleagues will also cooperate with you. You will have wonderful time with your partner/spouse. The door of success and fame are open for you. You will develop a healthy balance between the busy schedule at work and family life. Journey will be successful. You will be able to achieve all you desired due to your hard work and toil. You will invest wisely in financial matters.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The week will begin on a bright note. All your held-up work will be completed. You will get an important post. Victory is written all over. There is yoga of promotion in your job. Your officials will be supportive. You will begin a new job. Days will bring joy and wealth. You will get success in every job. People associated with media and technical field will reap lot of benefits. You will also benefit from your inheritance. You will also focus on your work. Your self-confidence will be high. You will also contact new people. With the help of your friends your messed up tasks will improve. There are chances of you going on trips. You will spend your time having fun with your friends and close people. Politics will attract you. You will achieve success in your business. You will also see some positive changes in yourself. Decisions taken after deep thought will help you earn money.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The week promises to bring positive results for you. Meeting with influential people will open doors of destiny for you. You will manage to get the support of your officers and subordinates. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans. You will be ambitious and achieve your goals. You will have good monetary gains. You will also enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be guest somewhere. Your relations with family members will strengthen. You will also plan for a major function. You will ask your children to do something special. Till you get success, you will not let go. You will also get success in competitive exams. You will also develop your own self. You will have the desire to learn something new; you will feel that your performance has become better than before.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a week full of achievements. There will be success in all your work. Those who are planning to start a new business venture will be able to do so. New job opportunities too are coming your way. There will be success in all your work. Those who are studying will be interested in studying higher education or research. New resources of income will open. There will be favorable conditions for business and job. Plans for something new will be made. There will be a lot of progress in business. You will also meet your spiritual preceptor and that will make you feel a blessed life. There are chances of your being a change in your thoughts. It will be for your good. Your destiny has something better for you. You will also take the blessings of your parents. And there will be joy and cheer in family relations. Works will be done without any hitch.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a wonderful week. Money that was lent to someone will come back. Your financial condition will be strong and stable. Contact will be established with a person living for away. It will prove beneficial for you. Your relations with influential person will deepen. You will also keep everyone happy and satisfied in your job. Your bosses will encourage you and you will implement new ideas. The time is very auspicious. Some major functions will take place in your place. You will also get attracted to the opposite sex. It can lead to a warm and fulfilling relationship. You will have good gains in your business. The time is good for enhancing your knowledge. The passage of time is also very favorable for you. Government related work will get done. You will also remain busy with religious work. Relations with friends and relatives will be fruitful. You will buy new clothes, jewelry and other things.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
As you begin to take control over lot of things in life, you will feel lot of positive changes in yourself. Your talent will come to the fore and people will take notice of you. You will prove your worth too. You will also take some steps that will prove to be just right, and people will have respect for your capabilities. Your job prospects too will improve. There are not going to be any financial worries, your business too will flourish and prosper. You can also gift something special to your loved one. Works that had been planned will be completed. Family life will be blissful. There will be amazing bonding with your mate. You will also make profits in shares and buy and sell property. But you will be lost in your own world. You will feel new energy. Your boss and family will be helpful to you. You will be happy and feel delighted. You will also take advice from your faithful friends.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There are indications and ‘Yoga’ of receiving unexpected gains and windfalls for you this week. You will reap rich dividends from some investments you made in the past. Your financial position is going to improve drastically. Your spirits will be high, and you will remain cheerful. You will find yourself financially strong and in a better position during this time. Your creative potential will come out before everyone. This is a highly favorable time for writing, editing and other creative works. Take business-related decisions only after giving a lot of thought. Your plans and projects will be implemented. Your romantic life is going to be wonderful. You will also have good marital relations with your partner. You will also welcome guests at your house. Students will excel in studies. Feelings of patriotism and national interest will engulf you. Through hard work and gift, you will achieve everything that you have ever desired for.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your enthusiasm, zest and zeal will help you in achieving what you dream your work will get done. You will get attention and appreciation from people. Friends will be ready to help you. Your area of influence will widen. Through hard work and gift, you will achieve everything that you had desired for. Your health will remain perfect. Emotionally you will remain strong. Dedication and commitment towards your goal will take you far. Romance will bloom and you will get success in your love interest. Your positive thinking and attitude will take you ahead in life. You will get success in social welfare works. You will be greatly inclined towards religious activities. Company of close friends will be helpful in your progress. Cooperation, support and blessings of the elderly will help you a lot. You will get a new job offer.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a wonderful week. Positive changes bought about in business and occupation will yield positive results. There will be drastic changes in situations. Your fortunes will rise, and you will have good financial gains. Your ability to think about the impossible will help you stand apart from others. Time movement is favorable with respect to career and job. Special thing to be noted is that during this time you will give your full time to family and friends. You will minutely examine and decide on various aspects related to life. Your mind will be focused on studies. New political contacts will be made at this time. Your bag will remain full when it comes to accomplishments. You will feel close to your loved ones. You will decide on objective for yourself and start working towards it. A very enjoyable period.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be an amazing week for you. You will have a passion to perform tough tasks. You will work passionately and truthfully towards your relations. Money will come to you. You will deal with your emotions and sensitivity properly during this time. You will also keep trying to balance your family and married life. You will get full support from your subordinates. An important decision of yours will prove to be correct. You will also meet an influential politician or senior officer. You will also get into a fight with someone at your workplace. It will not be of any worth. Avoid complicating things. You will devote yourself to a task, but the result of that task will not be much. There are strong chances of getting a reward from long-term plans. You will hear good news related to your friend or relative. Your self-confidence will increase by leaps and bounds.