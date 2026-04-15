Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th April 2026

Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. Your good nature and qualities will come to the fore. You will believe in making others happy. You will be very practical also. Your problems will seem big, but you will manage it will ease. Some incidents will happen that you had not even imagined about. You will face obstacles in the study of children. You will be very busy with your work and will not give time to anything else. You will get tired but not give up easily. You will have good days also. You will try to fulfil your dreams with full loyalty and responsibility. You will obtain a victory in every task. There will be happy atmosphere at home. You will be miles ahead of people in terms of achievements and thoughts. New doors of opportunity will open for you. The time will also be joyful for you. You will get success in whatever you do.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky colours : Magenta, Blue, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A state of affairs which could turn acrimonious will be lightened by your positive reaction. And it will have a good impact on your lover’s behavior. A short trip can be made. There is a hope for you receiving your struck money. It is a good time. You will have full support from your partners. You will gain in business.