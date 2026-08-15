Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 15th August 2026
Moon semi-sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will be kept busy in your work. You will also take decisions related to your work with great caution. Your bosses and colleagues will cooperate with you fully. You will lead a wonderful marital love. You will also have perfect understanding with your spouse/partner. Your financial position will remain stable and strong. You can also fall in love with a person known to you. God’s blessings will tide over your difficulties. You will spend it freely and will be ready to help others. You will also love the company of your friends. You will also come up to the expectations of your family members. You will be happy in obtaining something and secure gains. You will pay full attention to your work. There will be a positive change in your outlook. Your whole thought process will change.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Friday, Saturday, Monday
Lucky colours : Magenta, Yellow, Maroon
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Both of you are going to enjoy good harmony. There are going to be moments of tender indulgence towards your beloved. The love you have makes your concern for this person very deep. You will enhance your knowledge and skills. You can also acquire some property today. You will also have the full support of relatives and friends.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could contemplate an issue for long before bringing it up with your partner. You are likely to get a positive reaction so there is nothing to worry about. You will be very kind and compassionate today. You will also do something for society. Problems related to your work and business will get over.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You do not always give voice to your feelings although they run deep. However, now is the time when you should speak up as events are likely to happen unexpectedly. Money can be spent on children’s studies etc. Stay away from extravagance. You will do your best to expand your business today.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You need to be more practical in your approach if you are to benefit at all in this romance. A badly planned decision can cost you dearly so be on your guard. You will work harder. And will receive money this time. It will be a peaceful day. You will be successful in completing all your tasks before time.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You have worked hard at your relationship and now are going to get the time to enjoy the fruit of all your hard work. Your lover is going to reciprocate. You will remain busy shopping. You will also undertake new work. There will be betterment in your destiny. You will receive love, happiness and support from others.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are both going to have your own agendas so it will require a lot of planning on how and where you can meet. Get active to manage. It will prove to be a lucky day for you. Senior officials will be happy with you. You will also go on a family trip. And will have lot of fun together with your partner and children.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will fall in love with someone who likes to take the reins in his/her hands. Be prepared to make many sacrifices, if you want to remain in the good books of this person. You will have monetary gains and better opportunities for work and earning livelihood. You will also think about some new source of income.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A much-awaited journey can be made with your loved one. You have always wanted to do this, so this is going to be a happy and memorable experience. In business think twice before taking a decision. You will reach peak in your profession with your potential. Your contacts with officials will increase.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are heading for a good day. There will be much to do and say, and you are in the mood to get things done. You might propose marriage to your beloved. You will face some difficulties in your work but will overcome it with ease. You will complete a pending task. Take care of your health and diet.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You can meet a few new people and get attracted to one of them. The carefree attitude you display is going to enable you to enjoy life to the fullest. You will feel a little relieved of worries. Yog of money acquisition is there. Your wishes will be fulfilled. New job offer will come which you will take.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your total charm is making people notice you. You tend to draw many people towards you. The day can spring a surprise on you by bringing on unexpected love. Your life will be filled with colors. Things are back on track again. Your financial condition will also become stable and stronger. You will feel better.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Some difficult decision will have to be taken today concerning the future of your relationship. You need to take your partner into confidence about this. Something positive will come out. The placement of Jupiter will open the opportunities for you. You will have financial gains. You will get support from colleagues and boss.