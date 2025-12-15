Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th December 2025

Sun in 150° aspect with Jupiter brings a blend of ambition, expansion, and introspection. You’ll strive to achieve goals with renewed passion, though competition at work will keep you alert. Stay patient and let results mature gradually. Seniors recognize your dedication, leading to growth or promotion. Financially, you’ll enjoy steady progress and may explore investments or new ventures. Relationships improve as understanding deepens with loved ones. Occasional stress may test your health, so practice yoga or meditation to maintain balance. You gain inner wisdom and learn to differentiate between ego and self-respect. It’s a year of responsibility and valuable achievements.

Lucky Dates: 6, 15, 24



Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday



Lucky Colours: Green, Pale Yellow, Saffron

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are getting very philosophical in your outlook towards life. At times you wonder why certain things happen that are beyond our control. You will go deep to find answers. This will draw you towards spiritualism and religion in a big way. Your whole outlook on life will change dramatically and you will become a totally different person.

