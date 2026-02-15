Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 15th February 2026
Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it is going to give excellent results for the whole year. You will be assertive and will be able to take quick decisions. You will also get lot of opportunities at your place of work to rise. You will also get an important position or responsibility which you will manage well. Your colleagues and bosses will support you. New contacts in professional set up will help you a lot. Those in business can enter a new partnership or association. You will also make a major investment. You will also be able to recover money that you gave to friends. There is a likelihood of a lively love affair that may end in marriage. Your family members will support you. There will be joyous atmosphere in the family. Loved ones will come closer to each other. You will also buy a new vehicle or house of your own choice. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours : White, Red, Pastel Shades
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 – April 20)
It is going to be a peaceful week. You will be a lot more relaxed and look towards life with a positive attitude. You will look after your elderly people well and take care of their health. You will also complete your pending tasks. You will also earn profits in your profession. Your respect will also increase. New job opportunities will be available. Positive events will also take place. You will be spending some quality time with your family. Marriage proposals for singles will come. You will also be keen on making new friends. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. Financial position is going to be strong and stable. You will develop interest in Yoga, Meditation and prayer.
Taurus: (April 21- May 21)
You will earn profits in your profession. Your self-respect will also increase. Your financial position will get better. New job opportunities will be available for you. You will also get connected politically with important personalities. You will also benefit from your relatives and friends. A big order or deal may also come your way. You will also meet high ranking officials who will help you in moving forward in your life. You will have wonderful time with your family. You need to cut your expenses. Your situation will also improve. Your desired tasks will get completed. Your mind will also be kind and happy. You will turn religious and spiritual in nature.
Gemini: (May 22- June 21)
You will have great mental peace. You will also recover money from somewhere. The matters of your family will also get top priorities. You will also meet an old friend of yours. It will make you feel relaxed and happy. The condition of your business will also improve. You will have wonderful bonding with your mate. You will also make positive changes in your lifestyle. You will also recover money that was struck somewhere. All the judicious investments during this time will prove to be beneficial in the future. You will also have good working relations with your bosses and colleagues. Your time will keep getting better. You will also meet lot of influential people.
Cancer: (June 22 – July 22)
It is going to be a week of mixed fortunes for you. You will have misunderstandings with some people. Your enemies and opponents will be a cause of worry. You will also have a fight with your spouse. But matter will get resolved. You will also have monetary benefits. With your strong will power you will start moving towards success. You will also face every problem with the help of your intelligence and cleverness. You will complete your work peacefully. The time is extremely favorable for you. You will also make many plans to gain profits. Your health will be good. Take care of your diet and eat healthy food. You will also impress your boss with your attitude.
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
There will be positive developments that will make you feel happy and better. The time is extremely favorable for you. You will complete your work peacefully. Husband and wife will understand each other’s feelings and land support to each other. You will also make many plans to gain profits. You will also have good working relation with your bosses. Do not lend money to someone otherwise it will get struck. Some important decisions need to be taken in your personal life. To earn money will be your target. Your confidence will be high. You will also receive support from your brothers. An atmosphere of happiness will surround your family. You will feel very active and energetic. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Virgo: (August 24- September 22)
A tricky situation will arise all of a sudden. You will be tense about the poor health of your elders or parents. But you will face this situation bravely and come out as a winner. Your friends will support you a lot. You will have a favorable time in your business. You will have financial gains. You will also spend quality time with your friends and feel rejuvenated. Your health will be in good condition. You will also show love for animals. You will also fulfill your hobbies. Changes according to your expectations will start occurring in your life. You will achieve your targets. You will also give importance to your relatives. They will help you a lot and support you fully.
Libra: (September 23- Libra 23)
Time is very beneficial for you. You will have favorable gains in your business/work. You will be kept busy due to your busy schedule. You also need to take care of your health. You will be able to achieve your targets. You will avoid being involved in any extra work at this point in time. All work will be completed as per your plan. You may also win some awards. You will also take part in any special event. Your efforts will bring good results. You will have peace and joy in family relations. Your mate will be a source of strength. You will get opportunities for making profit. New job /business offers too will come. You will promptly grab them with both hands.
Scorpio: (October 24 – November 22)
You will achieve something big in your life. Fate will be on your side. Your status in society will grow. Your friends and family members will give you good support. You will enjoy their company. There is also possibility of buying some new items in the house. All efforts and tasks related to children’s education will be completed. Students will study with concentration. You will also receive a favorable news. Your time will improve and new opportunities will come up. You will also get an important post. All your held-up work will be completed. You will also focus on your targets and meet them too. Your popularity, name and fame too will also rise.
Sagittarius: (November 23 – December 23)
It is going to be a wonderful week. There is Yog of promotion in your job. Your bosses will be very supportive. You may also begin a new job. Days will bring joy and health. You will get success in every job. People associated with technical jobs will reap more benefits. You will benefit from your inheritance. You will also make contact with new people. Politics may attract you. You will spend your time having fun with your friends and close people. You will achieve success in your business. The whole week is full of happiness. You will have some positive changes in yourself. It will make you feel better and confident. And you will be more assertive and achieve your goals.
Capricorn: (December 22- January 20)
Your importance along with your work will increase. Your work conditions will be better, and you will spend time enjoying yourself. You need to be careful about your health. You may mess up your work due to your carelessness. Avoid being overconfident. At work, keep your documents safely so that your enemies cannot harm you in any way. You need to limit your expenses. These are the days that you succeed in government related matters. Your subordinates will fully support you. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. You will have good equations with your mate. You will also receive the full support of your parents and in-laws.
Aquarius: (January 21- February 18)
The start of the week will be pleasant. You will be happy. These are good days in terms of money. You will also hear some good or pleasant news. Due to your strong will power you will start moving towards the path of success. Your enemies and opponents will not be able to harm you. There will be peace and harmony with people around you. Prepare well for interview/exam. You will be mentally peaceful. These are enlightenment days. You will have the desire to do something new for yourself, for which you will learn a lot of things. This will take you to the road of success and prosperity in life. And you will be getting lot of benefits from others.
Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)
Your career-related problems will get resolved. Keeping your mutual enmity aside, you will focus on your work. Obstacles will get removed under the guidance of experienced person. Your time will be spent reading interesting and educational literature. Your work efficiency will enhance. You will meet old friends. Your presentation will also be terrific. Time will be in your favor. You will be able to complete all your tasks. You will also do meditation and prayer. Your efforts will be met with success. You will also plan to do something big in your life. Those who are single will get suitable marriage proposals. Your family will give consent and provide you with full support.