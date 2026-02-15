Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.



Birthday Forecast for 15th February 2026

Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it is going to give excellent results for the whole year. You will be assertive and will be able to take quick decisions. You will also get lot of opportunities at your place of work to rise. You will also get an important position or responsibility which you will manage well. Your colleagues and bosses will support you. New contacts in professional set up will help you a lot. Those in business can enter a new partnership or association. You will also make a major investment. You will also be able to recover money that you gave to friends. There is a likelihood of a lively love affair that may end in marriage. Your family members will support you. There will be joyous atmosphere in the family. Loved ones will come closer to each other. You will also buy a new vehicle or house of your own choice. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : White, Red, Pastel Shades

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 – April 20)

It is going to be a peaceful week. You will be a lot more relaxed and look towards life with a positive attitude. You will look after your elderly people well and take care of their health. You will also complete your pending tasks. You will also earn profits in your profession. Your respect will also increase. New job opportunities will be available. Positive events will also take place. You will be spending some quality time with your family. Marriage proposals for singles will come. You will also be keen on making new friends. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. Financial position is going to be strong and stable. You will develop interest in Yoga, Meditation and prayer.

