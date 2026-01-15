Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th January 2026

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will have to work hard to get success in your work/profession. Your competitors will make life tough for you. Even your enemies will be active. But you will tackle the situation well. Your bosses will give full support. Money inflow will be good. But you need to control your expenses. You will also remain busy with your work. Don’t take loan otherwise you will be unable to pay it off. You will also fall in love with a person working in your office. Marriage is indicated. You will be pre-occupied in your work. Yet, you will take time out to go on a tour with your family. There will be an increase in your self-confidence. And with the help of your work potential and capabilities you will continue to shine at your workplace. You will be a role model for others to follow.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.

