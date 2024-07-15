Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th July 2024

Moon square Venus on your solar return chart which will bring you mixed results. You will have confidence in your abilities and will try to achieve something big. But you need to understand ground realties too. The atmosphere at your work place may not be favorable. You will be tested to the fullest and made to work hard. And your plans will get struck. Your enemies will have an upper edge for the time being. Even your peers and superiors might suspect your intention. You will be overambitious and this will be the cause of trouble. You need to take everyone along with you. You will enter into partnership or joint venture but will face problems. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will have to work hard to earn money. Money inflow will be continuous. Your romantic life will be normal. A short term affair with a person known to you is indicated. You will undertake short business trips which will prove beneficial. Your health will remain normal. Auspicious functions will keep taking place at home.

15th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Saffron, Khaki

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Stop looking back, unless that’s where you are heading. Your key planets are enabling you to convey your point of view with great clarity. Speak now or forever hold your peace. Nevertheless, everything will become obvious once you put your action plan into motion. Author Tom Robbins wrote, “It’s never too late to have a happy childhood.”