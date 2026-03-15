Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 15th March 2026
Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it will provide exceptional results. You will find solution to the most difficult problems with the cooperation of your colleagues. You will also make progress in your job. Your self-confidence will be high. And you will be much loved. You will also work on improving your relations with everyone. You will make difficult tasks look easy with the help of your willpower. You will also socialize a lot. Those in politics and media will get lot of name and fame. Your meeting with an important person will prove meaningful. Your romantic life is filled with colours and joy. You will come close to your mate. Senior officials will be pleased and satisfied with your work. Your influence in society will increase. You will be busy with your work. Your health will remain perfect.
Lucky Dates: 6, 15, 24
Lucky days: Tuesday, Friday, Monday
Lucky colours: Blue, Yellow, Pink
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a very satisfying week. Your dignity will be high. You will make progress in your job. Your business will flourish and prosper. Your work will gain momentum. Your task will be completed quickly and smoothly. Your peers and bosses will support you. This is the time to enjoy quality time with your friends. You will also become busy with fun and entertaining activities. You will have financial gains. Your time is very favorable. Problems related to finances will get solved. You will achieve victory over your enemies. You will take decisions with your intelligence and patience. Students will spend their time learning something new. You will complete all your tasks with cooperation of colleagues.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is a peaceful week. You will be successful in completing all your tasks before their due dates. You will also receive inspiration for new tasks. You will have new ideas and they will get executed. Your financial position is going to be good. And you will be busy shopping. Some pleasant encounter can lead to a romantic affair leading to marriage. The atmosphere at home will be good. You will be tense about your children’s future, but you need to take it easy. There will be joy and cheer in family ties. There will be betterment in your destiny. You will receive happiness and support from others. You will be interested in your work and religion. You will be relaxed all the time. Your bosses will support you a lot.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will have a favorable week. Your dreams will get fulfilled and you will get your desired things. There will be an atmosphere of bliss and joy all around in your family. Your creative capabilities will prove your imaginative skills to everyone. Talking to several people will be fruitful for your business. You will also behave well with others. You will also spare time for your family and have fun, relaxation and entertainment. You will feel happy and receive profits. You will listen to people’s problems and try to help them. You will implement new ideas to expand your business. You will also buy new things for your household. With your attention and concentration something positive will come out for you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your earnings will rise. But your expenses too will increase. During this time your health will be in better condition. But you will have to tackle problems even at your workplace. You will do well in your business/job without any troubles. You will have fun shopping. The latter part of the week is going to be wonderful. There will be a miraculous change to your behavior and personality problems that had been going on for a long time will get resolved. Despite several attempts your enemies will not be able to cause any harm to you. You will have good time with your brothers. You will also enjoy wonderful bonding with your mate. Your bosses will expect a lot from you. You may receive and set some tough targets for yourself.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is an extremely fruitful week. You will make progress in your job. You will receive materialistic pleasure. You will also give importance to your favorite tasks. You will also make plans to visit your closed ones. Your financial position will get better. Those who are in jobs will get bonus. You will also make plans to repair or renovate your house. You will have good romantic life. Your partner will be a source of pleasure for you. You will also get your money back that was given to someone. You will spend this time leisurely. You will also spend this time on fun and entertainment. You will share burden of your work well. The time will be spent swiftly. You will be in a comfortable position. Your financial situation will become stable. You will share happiness and joy with your friends.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be full of fun and excitement this week. You will be able to fulfill your desires. You will also spend your time with your loved ones. In order to reduce the pressure and stress of your job, you may take a short break to visit some picnic spot near you. You will also be able to fulfill your wishes. These are extremely favorable days. The star of your destiny will start sparkling. You will also get a promotion in your job. You will be ahead of others in terms of knowledge. You will keep working hard. Your health will get better. You will meet people nicely and carry out your duties well. You will be ready to accept any kind of challenge. And rise to the occasion.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is a wonderful week for you. You will have favorable days. You will manage to keep your family happy and fulfill their material needs. Your physical health will be very good. You will also try to keep your bosses and colleagues satisfied with your hard work and dedication. You will have good financial gains. You will also keep a positive approach towards life. Your work will get done with ease. You will also be able to get your official work done by running here and there. Your business deals will be successful. Changes in plans will be helpful. You will have good time with your partner. You can buy some gifts for your dear ones. Youth/students will be on the lookout for various alternatives in careers. Beware of interfering in other people’s matters. You will also perform some noble deeds.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will work with a lot of dedication and bring about a betterment in your work. You will be inclined towards spirituality too. This will bring you happiness and spiritual peace. You will also bring about a betterment in your work. And you will not rest till your work is complete. You will also enjoy good relationship with your partner. And you will spend quality time with your family. Love mates will have a wonderful time. You will have the desire to move ahead in life. You will also be good at making contacts with people. Students will achieve success through their hard work. They will get admission in college/institute of their choice. Small problems will keep cropping up in your mind. Your hands will remain tied in monetary matters. Your work related to land and building will be completed.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be an exceptional week in all aspects. You will have financial gains. You will also spend it with open hands. Your time will be spent happily. You also need to keep your anger under control. You will work with lot of dedication and your image in the eyes of others will improve. Spring will return to the life of married people. You will also do a tour of nearby places. You will also fulfill your responsibility well. You will experience mental peace. You will also decorate your house. Love mates will have an amazing time. You will share good bonding with your mate. You will get sudden gains. Your efforts will also bear fruit. You will meet people with the same thinking. You will also remain busy with sports and entertainment. You need to be careful about your diet. You will be tired of hard work.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A dispute that has been going on for a long time will get resolved. You will undertake a business journey with gains. Your popularity will rise at your workplace. You will be appreciated for your contributions in society and workplace. Your opponents will be active but will not be able to face you. You will fulfill your family responsibility very well. The time is in your favor. You will also receive money that was struck somewhere. You will also develop close affinity with a person known to you. You will also enhance your knowledge. Someone may try to spoil your name and complain against you to higher authorities. You will get relief from problems. It is time to make efforts for your dreams and ambitions. The atmosphere at home will improve. You will seek new alternatives in business.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The beginning of the week will start with money inflow. Couples will have cordial relations. Those who are single will plan to get married. The family will receive some good news. You will also be able to establish yourself in office with your hard work. There will be plans to expand your business. Your financial position is good. There will be peaceful atmosphere and calmness at home. Everyone will take advice from you. You will have a feeling of dedication. Your career struggle will come to an end. You will be successful. Your boss will be happy with your performance. There will be extra pressure at work and that will affect your family life. Do not let your objective get out of sight. It may affect your earnings. You will get success in your work. You will face opposing things with confidence.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
All your worries will be over. Your boss will adopt a helpful attitude towards you. He will praise your work, and you will become enthusiastic about it. Your meetings with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you. Your romantic life is going to be good. You could be promoted in your job. Your business will prosper and flourish. You will have some relief from pain and chronic diseases. Your days will be spent on earnings money. If you control your extravagance, you will be able to save good amounts and can invest. You will feel like going on a pilgrimage with your family. You will get much needed emotional support. Your time will be spent on reading knowledge enhancing literature. You will remain healthy and fit.