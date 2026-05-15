Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 15th May 2026
Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart. This combination is going to be auspicious for you. You will maintain good health. You will rise in your job and get suitable offers. You will have flourishing business. Your profits will rise. You will also have good understanding with your spouse. Your plans will be implemented. You need to be careful of your drinking and eating habits. You will have financial gains. You may have helped some needy friends or relatives and got lot of praise for it. You will remain in business meetings and travels. Some of your actions may be criticized hence you need to work carefully. You will not let anyone distract you from your aim. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Married couples will share a happy relationship. You need to show lot of maturity in your reputation will keep growing. Avoid taking loans or debts this year.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Heading your list is making plans. Your best efforts are going to go into making this relationship a better one. The future begins to look bright and sunny. You will receive good news from somewhere. You will enjoy spotlight that you are getting. You will work hard and get the results accordingly.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Romance is going to be smooth, and you are going to enjoy many happy moments with your lover. You will probably be on cloud nine as your beloved will be ready now to make a commitment. You will take your work seriously. Meeting with an influential person will open the way for your prosperous future.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Obstacles that suddenly come across in your path could be difficult to negotiate. The kind of response you tend to expect from your mate could also be lacking causing you anguish. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will extend a helping hand towards weak and feeble people.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Happiness is going to increase. You will enjoy all sorts of comforts due to your loved ones. On the whole, your life will be happy as both of you show great devotion to each other. The number of contacts will expand. You will achieve your aim and objectives on time. You will be in strong and secure financial condition.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will get the opportunity to socialize and make friends. You could decide to tie the knot with someone very close to you. This news will bring cheer in the family. You will receive good news. And a worry that was niggling you for a long time will come to an end. You will not compromise with respect at any cost.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Unconditional love will be the key to making this relationship move along in a smooth manner. The help you need from your mate will be forthcoming and very welcome too. A long-time worry will be resolved. You will get money that was struck somewhere. Your economic position will be strong. Students will do well in academic.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Avoid taking small matters to heart. It would be in your interest to look at the largest picture. You do not want the relationship to sour, so take things in hand now. You will take important decisions in life. You will try your best to establish a balance between your office and house. You may attend some party or function.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may have to make a big decision in life which is going in a good way. There will be more happiness and ease at being together. Your property disputes will get resolved with the help of a mediator. There will be tendency towards some special work. You will strike a big business deal. It will benefit you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
As the day wears on, you will find yourself inching towards progress. Unwanted situations will disappear as you try to better the odd spaces in your relationship. You will try and deal with many problems that you are facing. Your statement might be mistaken by others. You will have good gains in business.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You can expect betterment on all fronts. Romance will be very much livelier with your love partner making sure you are kept amused and satisfied. Common goals will get set. Your time will be spent in debates and arguments. Money that was supposed to come to you will get struck somewhere. Have patience.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be a lot of harmony in your relations. You share so many interests, and this plays a big role in becoming a sealing factor in this relationship. You will think about long-term achievements and security in life. You will work with full sincerity and loyalty in order to fulfill your dreams. It will work out.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There is every chance that you would like to introduce your beloved to the family. You are going to be pleasantly surprised at how happily they greet your companion. Your capability will come to the fore before everyone. You will spend your time in long term, humour and amusing yourself. You will make long-term investments.