Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th May 2026

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart. This combination is going to be auspicious for you. You will maintain good health. You will rise in your job and get suitable offers. You will have flourishing business. Your profits will rise. You will also have good understanding with your spouse. Your plans will be implemented. You need to be careful of your drinking and eating habits. You will have financial gains. You may have helped some needy friends or relatives and got lot of praise for it. You will remain in business meetings and travels. Some of your actions may be criticized hence you need to work carefully. You will not let anyone distract you from your aim. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Married couples will share a happy relationship. You need to show lot of maturity in your reputation will keep growing. Avoid taking loans or debts this year.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Heading your list is making plans. Your best efforts are going to go into making this relationship a better one. The future begins to look bright and sunny. You will receive good news from somewhere. You will enjoy spotlight that you are getting. You will work hard and get the results accordingly.