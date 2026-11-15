Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 15th November 2026

Moon square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be restless to get your work done. In the process, you will be very tense. You need to take things easy. Don’t take any chances with your health. Also, you will make wise investments. But you will get success in government related tasks. You will also enjoy sound financial position. There will be an increase in your respect or prestige. You will be making bold decisions in your business. You can also expect a promotion in your job with a salary hike. Students will get good marks in exams. They will pass with high grades. Your profession and business will progress in the right direction. Those who are bachelor will get marriage proposals. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. There will be success in love affairs. The time is good from all angles.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Friday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Amber, Cream, Peacock Blue

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 – April 20)

You stand to gain a lot this week. Your efforts at obtaining money will reap rewards for you. You will have monetary gains in business. You will also plan to start a new project in collaboration or partnership. You will also get back money that was held up somewhere else. It will ease pressure you were facing. You will also spend quality time with your family. There is possibility of buying something new and precious for your home. Your interest in politics and social services will increase. It will also enhance your prestige. You will also sign an important or secret document. You will not allow yourself to let some important opportunity slip away from your hand. There will be no hindrances to work, and your tasks will be accomplished. Enemies and opponents will subjugate you but will not get success. You will receive good news from every direction. The outline of a new plan will be formed at home after lot of thinking.