Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 15th November 2026
Moon square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be restless to get your work done. In the process, you will be very tense. You need to take things easy. Don’t take any chances with your health. Also, you will make wise investments. But you will get success in government related tasks. You will also enjoy sound financial position. There will be an increase in your respect or prestige. You will be making bold decisions in your business. You can also expect a promotion in your job with a salary hike. Students will get good marks in exams. They will pass with high grades. Your profession and business will progress in the right direction. Those who are bachelor will get marriage proposals. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. There will be success in love affairs. The time is good from all angles.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Friday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Amber, Cream, Peacock Blue
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 – April 20)
You stand to gain a lot this week. Your efforts at obtaining money will reap rewards for you. You will have monetary gains in business. You will also plan to start a new project in collaboration or partnership. You will also get back money that was held up somewhere else. It will ease pressure you were facing. You will also spend quality time with your family. There is possibility of buying something new and precious for your home. Your interest in politics and social services will increase. It will also enhance your prestige. You will also sign an important or secret document. You will not allow yourself to let some important opportunity slip away from your hand. There will be no hindrances to work, and your tasks will be accomplished. Enemies and opponents will subjugate you but will not get success. You will receive good news from every direction. The outline of a new plan will be formed at home after lot of thinking.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The week will bring mixed luck for you. You will have some enlightening experiences all through. It will make you wiser. You will get both types of rewards. Your talents and capabilities will be visible to people. You will get lot of appreciation too. Disputes will be resolved with mutual understanding. There will be some decrease in capability and capacity to do work. but it will spur you up to take greater challenges. Your talent will be openly visible to people. You will also take some long-term work in hand. You will also get the help of people close to you. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your partner. You will also have better understanding. You will avoid getting into arguments with anyone. You need to keep checking your voice, otherwise you might get embroiled in some controversy. These are knowledge enhancing days for you. You will prosper in your business.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is time to set things right in your life. Your property disputes will be resolved with the help of someone. There will be progress in business and trading. You will be busy with your official work. You will have monetary gains too. You will rise in your profession. At this time, you will prove yourself in all walks of life. You will also find the person who will fructify the efforts that you have been making. There will be improvements in your health. The chances of success in business are excellent. Husband and wife will have better understanding. You will also get pleasant news from somewhere. Your bitterness with partner will also come to an end. You need to avoid a clash of egos. By the dint of hard work, you will be able to achieve everything you desire. You will also find a solution to many problems by talking to people who matter most.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Some urgent tasks will keep you busy. but you will complete it by using your intelligence. You will also focus your attention on future projects. Your whole attention will be to improving your financial prospects. You will get good backing from your bosses and colleagues. You will remain financially sound. You will be kept busy with day-to-day activities. You will also meet important people. You will extend a hand to help a needy person. Your dominance in work-related matters will continue. You will also feel happy to meet your friends. Your enemies and foes will not be able to hurt you even if they try their best. You will also receive pleasant news relating to a relative. Students will succeed in studies. Lovebirds will plan their future. The obstacles you were facing in your life will get removed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your enemies will try to overwhelm you but will not get success. You will be criticized for your attitude. You might commit some mistakes for which you might be scolded by your superiors. This will help you to understand things better and learn from your mistakes. This is the time that requires patience and discretion. You will be required to take some firm decisions regarding your business and work. Your financial condition will be stronger than before. You will also get relief from tensions. You will also take care of the smallest requirement of your family. You will also complete your work with enthusiasm and energy. There are good days for money matters. You will come across an old friend or acquaintance who might be of help to you in the future. A sudden problem will confront you. You need to remain alert.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be an improvement in your condition. You will have monetary gains. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will get the company of your best friends. You will also plan to buy something new for your house. You will also talk to an important person. There will be some bitterness with relatives, and you might face some trouble. You will also finish your work with enthusiasm. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will remain alert in financial dealings. Efforts made to gain knowledge will be helpful. Your creative talent and capabilities will be revealed to everyone. You will be busy with your routine activities. Keep an eye on the activities of your partner. The health problem you have been facing for a long time will come to an end. You will get as much benefit as maximum you work.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a wonderful week for you. The graph of your prestige and respect will go up. You will get promoted in your job. You will also spend your time studying and researching. You will also resolve matters related to property. You will be busy with your work as well as family matters. You will also take the help of an expert to give a new look to your house/workplace. You will get busy in giving finishing touches to it. Love affairs and relationships can take precedence. You will give lot of importance to them. You value people in your life. Problems related to work will get resolved. The bitterness you were having with a friend of yours will end. You will search for mental peace and will visit a religious place for it. You will relish a dialogue between people. You will be active in all fields of life. Your closeness with neighbors and relatives will become strong.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will prove to be a fantastic week for you. You will have monetary gains. You will get enjoyment from new clothes, jewelry and from entertainment. You will also work seriously. Your bosses will be happy with your performance and promote you. You will receive money for your efforts. You will also get back some outstanding loan. You will take important decisions in business matters with wisdom. A close friend of yours will help when you need it most. You will not be selfish with people whom you meet. You might take part in some function. There will be improvements in your health. You will also contact your near and dear ones. You will move towards your objective with concentration. There will be increase in happiness in married life. A lot of thoughts will come to your mind. You will be happy with your performance. You will also be successful in government related work.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will guide people well and get lot of name and fame. Some old problems will surface again but you will tackle them well. You will also keep your diet and routine regulated. The obstacles you were facing in the path of getting money will be removed. Your work will be completed. Elders will be happy amid their grandchildren. The time is suitable for new jobs/business plans. You will also buy some new things for your house. You will also remember a close friend of yours and become nostalgic. You will be required to act in a vexed issue. You will discharge your responsibilities well. There will be sweetness in marital relations. You will be determined to complete your tasks. Your influence at work and in family will remain intact. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your brothers. You will also plan to invest your money. You will be kept busy with domestic issues.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your importance in work will enhance. Work that has been stalled will be cleared with the help of friends. You will get the affection and blessings of elders in the family. You will focus on your work. You will have monetary gains. Income will be good. You will complete the pending work of office and house. You will also get money that was lying blocked and meet some great and inspirational person. You will feel physically fit again. You will have plans to expand your business. A bitter quarrel with a friend might take place. It will make you bit worried. You need to sort it out and remain practical. You cannot afford to jeopardize your interests. You will feel more energetic and powerful in the matters of people to people contact. You will do each work with sincerity, hard work and responsibility.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be an increase in your name, fame and prestige. You will have monetary gains. You will work with honesty and get the desired results. Those doing jobs will be busy in inspiring their bosses and will also focus your attention on future goals. Possibility of a change of business is strongly indicated. There will be mutual understanding between husband and wife. There will be profit in your business and your self-confidence will improve. There are strong chances of gains. The path of money going out is stronger than that of money coming in. Be alert in financial dealings. People might take advantage of your identity in society. You will act as a responsible person. Your deeds will bring you good results. There are chances of meeting an old friend of yours.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will give priority to your family and relationships will be a top priority. You will get mental peace. You need to drive vehicle carefully. You will get success in government matters. You will not stop till you finish the work that you have begun. The circle of your contacts will increase. You will take some new work into your hands. You will also make contacts with higher officials. Your financial situation will become quite strong. Strong indications of money inflow and you will get back an old loan. You will get success after struggling. You will understand feelings of your spouse. The monetary side will turn better. There will be new contracts in business. Money that was struck up somewhere will be recovered. Work that was about to be accomplished will get struck up. There will be new business offers for you to take. Some important information might get leaked.