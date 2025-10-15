Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

15th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th October 2025

Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart which means you will have mixed results. This year you will appear wiser and down to earth. And will show maturity beyond your age. You will impress people by your conduct and win new admirers. You will be socializing a lot and will be interacting with people on a one-to-one level. You will be popular, easily accessible, very cooperative and will be appreciated by friends and colleagues. Your financial position will pose no major worries. Those who are unmarried will get good marriage proposals. Some long-delayed projects with banking/financial institutions will also get solved. You will also receive loan or any other help that you want for your projects. You will develop spiritual inclinations and will become religious. And you will help needy people and do lot of charity work too. Your health will remain perfect. And your mate will keep supporting under all circumstances and will be accommodative and understandable.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will be a nice day. You will take pleasure in doing things. And will be busy in entertaining activities and will be happy. You would get good job opportunities, and this will match your caliber and expectations. Your business will prosper. You will get money from some unexpected source. Your mate will also share a nice bonding with you. Your elders will bless you.