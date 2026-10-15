Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 15th October 2026



Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will be rewarded for your efforts. And will receive acclaim and appreciation from your peers and superiors. Your pet projects will be completed. And you will work with focus and determination. You will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. You will take people along with you. You will also be very positive in your relations with mate. He/she will provide all support and help you need in difficult situations. And will prove able companion. Financially you will have no major worries. You can invest in shares, mutual funds, debentures and bonds. And will make good profit. Your business income too will rise. Students will get success in exams and interviews. Your faith in God will increase and you will attend religious gathering and visit holy places. Business trips will keep you busy. And you will interact with a few people.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Peacock-blue, Amber, Lavender

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could find yourself in a complicated situation calling you to decide your priorities. Your love life may require you to fight back to prove your commitment to your beloved. This can divert a lot of energy. Bachelors will be happy getting marriage proposals. You will be doing your work skillfully with full concentration.