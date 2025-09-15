Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 15th September 2025
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to give mixed results. You will face tough competition in your business. Your rivals will try to put you down but need to show nerve and steel. And refuse to concede defeat. Ultimately, you will emerge winner. Your expenses will remain on the higher side. But inflow of money will be continuous. You also may have to take loans from somewhere. Your bosses will have lot of expectations from you and despite all hardships you will complete your tasks. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will also fall in love with a person working in your office. It will be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Husband and wife will have good understanding. Siblings will enjoy good bonding and there is going to be joy and cheerful in family relations. Take adequate care of your health. Those who are single are likely to get married. Family will keep supporting.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Brown, Red, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be receiving positive feedback from your workplace. Your work will be appreciated. Your career graph will seem to be going in the right direction. You will also receive name and fame in society. Financially you will be in a comfortable situation. You will get loan from bank for a pat project.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will tend to lose your focus. And it will be provoked by small issues. Your relations with colleagues will remain hostile. And will not agree on certain issues. You will feel unnecessary blame is being put on you. Your mate will also discuss some major issues affecting your domestic life. There can be some differences. Financially you will remain stable.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will climb the ladder of success in your professional front. You will be able to negotiate a lucrative deal for your organization. This will enhance your reputation. You will be getting money from unexpected sources. Your disputes in family would be sorted out amicably. You would like to go on a fun-filled trip with family.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be working very hard to get your task completed. This will keep you busy. But you will complete them in time. These who are in politics will be able to win elections. There will be peace and harmony in domestic ties. Mate will continue to provide able support. Financially you will remain well-off.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
This is going to be pleasant day. You will be imaginative and creative. And might take to some new interest like writing, dancing or poetry. This refreshing change in your personality will be very well received. And come as a pleasant surprise to your family and friends. At your workplace your colleagues will be having a very cooperative attitude towards you. You will get success in your endeavors.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will develop love and bonding for your child. And will enjoy your responsibilities as a father/mother towards them. Your mate will fully support you. You will be planning for their bright future ahead and looking to make them financially secure. You will enjoy your office work. And will be able to maintain a balance between office and household affairs.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You tend to be very shy in your love life. And not getting completely involved with your lover. That is what is causing trouble for you, and your lover is feeling deprived. You will meet an important person today. He/she will guide you properly on some problem that you are facing. New job offers too will come.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your lover may feel left out as you continue to engage in your official priorities. Someone new on your personal front may develop intimacy with you and you may feel good for the time being. Children will spend their time leaving something now. It will help them in their academics. Your money inflow will be good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It has been a long time since you and your partner have seen eye to eye. A break in relationship seems inevitable unless you can put in genuine efforts for improving understanding with your mate. You will learn something new. And will excel at your workplace. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your influence on business will grow.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
If is going to be a happy day for you as a couple. Love and romance would keep you busy, and you may feel immersed in the sea of joy and happiness. Your efforts will be duly rewarded. Money will keep coming. You will throw yourself fully and will not rest till you get the desired results.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Financial gains may keep your spirits high as never before and you may spend lavishly with your mate. You may even decide to marry this person and go with your plan. Some important work will get done. You will enjoy a favorable phase in your life. And your superiors will be happy with your efforts.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Advances of others at this point of time may yield fruits as you are becoming too vulnerable as you find them interesting. Looming on the horizon is an unsuccessful and troublesome love affair and loss in reputation. Hence you need to take steps with caution. Financial position will remain normal though.