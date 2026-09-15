Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 15th September 2026

Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart, it will give good results. You will have a lot of interest in business/profession. Colleagues will also help you a lot. You will have monetary gains. Your influence and fame will increase manifold. You will refresh your old memories. An exciting love affair can lead to marriage. Your differences with brothers will get resolved. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. Your attitude will impress one and all. You will pay attention to your needs and think about what people feel about you. The graph of your fame and prestige will rise day by day. Matters in court cases will be in your favour. You will also focus on the renovation and decoration of your house. You will also remain socially active and perform noble deeds. You will remain emotional and affectionate towards your partner and children. There will be an increase in your work efficiency. You will also deal with pending issues at work.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Violet, Red, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There is great likelihood that you may reconcile with a past love and start a new episode. Over the intervening period both of you have realized the follies committed by each other. Your subordinates will be very co-operative. You will be busy making investments in banks, etc. There will come positive changes in situations.