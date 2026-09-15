Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 15th September 2026
Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart, it will give good results. You will have a lot of interest in business/profession. Colleagues will also help you a lot. You will have monetary gains. Your influence and fame will increase manifold. You will refresh your old memories. An exciting love affair can lead to marriage. Your differences with brothers will get resolved. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. Your attitude will impress one and all. You will pay attention to your needs and think about what people feel about you. The graph of your fame and prestige will rise day by day. Matters in court cases will be in your favour. You will also focus on the renovation and decoration of your house. You will also remain socially active and perform noble deeds. You will remain emotional and affectionate towards your partner and children. There will be an increase in your work efficiency. You will also deal with pending issues at work.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Violet, Red, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There is great likelihood that you may reconcile with a past love and start a new episode. Over the intervening period both of you have realized the follies committed by each other. Your subordinates will be very co-operative. You will be busy making investments in banks, etc. There will come positive changes in situations.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A lot of patience will be required as you may have to deal with an unpleasant situation with your mate and this is going to push you to the wall. Positive changes brought about in business and occupation will yield positive results. Many monetary gains will not be positive. Special fact to note is that during this time you will give lot of full time to the needs of family and profession.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Someone is sending signals your way for long, and you may not keep on ignoring for long now. This will write a new page in your life and leave some wonderful memories with you. You might consult an expert on some legal matters. Time movement is favorable with respect to career and job.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Close encounters with someone stronger in recent times may turn into a love affair and bring lots of happiness around. Your mood will be high all the time and drive you to enjoy your life to the fullest. You will have a passion to perform a tough task. You will work passionately and truthfully towards your relations.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
In romantic life, you will be on top of the world. Your pleasant nature may find you many new friends and admirers. It is a good time to enjoy and celebrate small moments with your mate. Trusting someone in a financial matter will prove harmful and fatal for you. So, keep your eyes and ears open and act wisely.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You may think of getting rid of your sulky love note who has off late become too demanding and controlling which you are not liking. Change of place may even bring happiness to professional front. Money will keep coming to you. You will deal with your emotions and sensitivity towards materialistic things.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A long-distance journey would keep you away from your beloved and you may miss him/her a lot. This separation will only strengthen the love bond between you. A little bit of differences with your life partner is possible that will end shortly. You will face ups and downs in your business. Take wise and timely decisions.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Sudden reaction to a situation at your end may bring some unhappiness between you and your lover. You may miss your lover at the moments you require him/her a lot. You will be full of self-confidence. You will establish a balance between your earnings and expenses. You will help needy people.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be an excellent day as far as romantic life is concerned. It would be better to keep your emotions under control and not to be too expressive as it may hurt feelings of someone you love the most. You will regain your prestige. You will fulfill the commitments made to your friends.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
In romance, you will be at the receiving end, and your partner will inadvertently be repeating acts which annoy you. You will try harder to conduct decently and positively without much success. Family ties will bring in lot of happiness. It might be possible to get your work done by officials.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is time to move ahead and close the doors to the irritating relationship you have been going through. The sooner the better to decide on things which are not working despite your best efforts. Stay away from risks in business. An unnecessary argument may develop between family members.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Do not let fears hold you back as sometimes it is perfectly fine to have certain expectations in your relationships. It would give you extra encouragement to give your best in your relationship. There is a strong possibility and yog of increase in salary and financial gains. You will win appreciation of one and all.