Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 16th August 2024

Mars square Saturn on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for you this year. Long term planning with right time of calculation can be reproductive. You will have differences of opinion with your bosses. And some issues may be blown out of proportion. But you will manage to keep them happy and come up to their expectations. You will also get good monetary benefits from business. And will also plan to undertake a new venture in partnership or collaboration. Those looking for a change in job can do so. Your financial condition will remain strong and stable. Your property related disputes with relatives also get resolved. It will be wise to take proper advice before making any investments. You will be lucky in matters of love and romance. And will enjoy a wonderful relation with your partner. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.

16th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday.

Lucky colours : Pastel Shades, Lavender, Amber .

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members by going out for shopping, movies or dinner.