Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 16th August 2024
Mars square Saturn on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for you this year. Long term planning with right time of calculation can be reproductive. You will have differences of opinion with your bosses. And some issues may be blown out of proportion. But you will manage to keep them happy and come up to their expectations. You will also get good monetary benefits from business. And will also plan to undertake a new venture in partnership or collaboration. Those looking for a change in job can do so. Your financial condition will remain strong and stable. Your property related disputes with relatives also get resolved. It will be wise to take proper advice before making any investments. You will be lucky in matters of love and romance. And will enjoy a wonderful relation with your partner. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday.
Lucky colours : Pastel Shades, Lavender, Amber .
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members by going out for shopping, movies or dinner.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a very favorable day. You will have plans for going out on a sight- seeing trip with family. You will receive very favourable news related to job and will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. You will enjoy excellent equation in family. You could gift an expensive item to beloved. Children will make you happy.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It would turn out to be the day you always wanted to enjoy. Everything will fall in place. You will get unexpected support in office and also from family. Fortunes will smile on you. You will have the confidence to influence people with your views. A very rewarding day from financial perspectives. You would like to enjoy some time with mate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is promising out to be a very exciting day. You may enter into partnership with someone. Financial position is good. People in family would be very happy with you. You would have the confidence to have your say in vital matters. Partner and children would support you. You may also think about starting some ambitious venture. There would be light moments of laughter and enjoyment in the family.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will appear to be lot more positive and relaxed today. Your confidence is high. It would turn out to be a perfect day to achieve goals you have set. You will also be working in office in team spirit with a new vision. There would be excellent financial gains. You would also come in contact with a person with whom you are likely to have a lively affair.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will have a very challenging day on hand. You will discuss some important matters that need urgent attention with your office superiors. Financial position would be stable. These are exciting times for you. You could be invited to a party with family. You will also enjoy heartwarming ties with your partner and will discover something new in relations.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is a very promising day for you. You will be thinking of doing something very big. You may seek advice of your friends for doing so. They will fully support you. Your partner understands you and will always stand by your side. Financially you will be well off. Health will be fine. And would be able to perform very well at your place of work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is going to be a wonderful time period for you. Anything that you touch will turn gold. It will be a dream come true for you. Your financial gains will be unmatched. Your prestige in the office will rise. Everyone will praise you. You will be extremely happy and focused. You will like to spend a day of joy and happiness with you mate. A nice day.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will have a very rewarding day. A big jump in your job profile will make you gleeful. Your happiness will know no bounds. You will be unable to hide your feelings. This will gladden the heart of your mate. Your colleagues in office will also be very supportive. You may throw a party. And spend your favorable time with your friends and family.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This is going to be a most prosperous time of your life. You will receive some huge monitory gains. This will make you plan for something big with your partner. You may think of putting money in safe investment or buying a new house. You could plan to gift some expensive item to some family member. Enjoyable day of togetherness and bonding.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Life is providing you with innumerable opportunities. You have to grab them with both hands. You cannot let this favorable time go away. Do not show any casual approach. And take decisions as the time demands. Your colleagues in office would support you. Your sweet heart would also be a source of inspiration and guidance.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be inclined to let your feelings come out today. You will be feeling extremely positive about something that you have in your mind. You will like to seek counsel of someone you trust. They will support your line of thinking. You will be at your creative best and will go all out to achieve things you feel you should have now. A wonderful day.