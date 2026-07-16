Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 16th July 2026
Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for you. You will come in contact with lot of influential people and will make a good impression. Your efforts will be rewarded with success at your workplace. Government related work will be completed. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success in their efforts. Your health will pose no problem. Those in media or entertainment industry can get international acclaim or award. You will also explore international market for tie-up or expansion of your business. You are likely to get involved with a person known to you or working in your office. Your mate will keep on supporting you. There will be no financial worries. Business-related trips will keep you busy. These will help you develop contacts which will prove to be very beneficial for you.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You like to dream of a fairy tale romance but may not be willing to put in the required effort to try and make this a reality. Patience is the key word for you right now. You will suddenly find yourself in a win-win situation and make lot of money. Your efforts will bring excellent results. You will be admired a lot.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Love means many things to you. You are willing to make the sacrifice to find it and not let it go. An unexpected meeting can lead to the start of a happy love affair. You will work very hard and get fantastic results. You will be elated to meet an old friend of yours. You will meet your dear ones after a long time. There will be joy and cheer all around.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will make yourself free so you can spend much more time with your lover. You are likely to have been separated off late, and you would like to make up for the time you did not spend together. The placement of Moon and Jupiter increases the chances of getting lot of money through luck and hard work. Your name and fame will also increase.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will start coming out of your shell and begin to meet people again. Love is not going to elude you. In fact, romance will come your way a little sooner than you thought. The situation at workplace will be under your control. It is also the right time to bring future into play. You will not compromise with quality in your business.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are involved in a serious relationship and would like to make it permanent. Long-term relations are what you have in mind. A journey can take place to deal with a family issue. You will eat the food of your choice. The housewives will be able to show their capabilities. You will also make new investments. You will get embroiled in some debates.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Maybe you are not sure who is right for you. Confusion would prevail over the type of person you really desire. Be sure to pay attention to your intuition which is strong. You need to take care of your health in the changing season. Old bitterness with a known person will be finished. You will be able to establish a balance between work and recreation.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are likely to be the centre of attention and will try to do this in many ways. Perhaps you feel you have not given enough attention from your partner of late. Social sphere will be widened, and you will care for the upkeep of your house. Your income will rise. You will also resolve an outstanding issue.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
More give and take are required. Your tendency to constantly control your mate can be a little daunting for him/her. Be careful. You do not want to scare this person off. Plans will be made to ensure good money flow. You will live in utter luxury. You will get gains from your in-laws. Your boss and seniors will give you the honour.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is the time to be happy and free of worry. Your lover will look after you well and see that you are satisfied. Both of you are likely to embark on a short travel. You will have money from your work. You will spend quality time with your family. You will have mental peace. Your elders will bless you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will meet the person of your dreams. Though not the marrying type, you are likely to find that you are all set to put a permanent seal on this relationship. You will meet like-minded people. You will have monetary gains. Mutual funds and domestic budget related obligations will keep you quite busy.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Gear up for a challenging love life. Your mate can be difficult to please and you will be kept on your toes devising ways and means of pleasing him/her the best. You need to be careful in public dealings. You may meet some VIP through a communication channel which may prove very fruitful to you later.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are going to share wonderful moments together. You would like to spend money on your partner, either going out or buying an expensive and very beautiful gift. You will experience changes in your profession and business. You will work with new hope and enthusiasm and stay happy for a long time to come.