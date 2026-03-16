Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

16th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 16th March 2026

Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results. You will have a normal time. You could fall in love with a person known to you leading to marriage. But take support of your family elders and your well-wishers. Those seeking love and luck will succeed in their mission. You will also enjoy your life. You will have better comfort levels with better services made available. You need to keep your expenses under control. And not trust unknown people. Your responsibilities may multiply to make you rather impatient. Your bosses and seniors will be annoyed with you. You may also lose something very dear to you. Take adequate care of your health. Your siblings will support you. You will get full cooperation from your parents and progeny. You will not be alone in hour of need.

Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky Colours: Red, Blue, Cream

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Nothing seems farfetched today. There will be good understanding with your sweetheart. Don’t be flabbergasted if your partner proposes to you on the spur of the moment. You will have monetary gains. You will also spend lavishly. Don’t get entangled in the other’s work or you might face a difficult situation.