Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

16th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 16th March 2026
Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results. You will have a normal time. You could fall in love with a person known to you leading to marriage. But take support of your family elders and your well-wishers. Those seeking love and luck will succeed in their mission. You will also enjoy your life. You will have better comfort levels with better services made available. You need to keep your expenses under control. And not trust unknown people. Your responsibilities may multiply to make you rather impatient. Your bosses and seniors will be annoyed with you. You may also lose something very dear to you. Take adequate care of your health. Your siblings will support you. You will get full cooperation from your parents and progeny. You will not be alone in hour of need.
Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25
Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky Colours: Red, Blue, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Nothing seems farfetched today. There will be good understanding with your sweetheart. Don’t be flabbergasted if your partner proposes to you on the spur of the moment. You will have monetary gains. You will also spend lavishly. Don’t get entangled in the other’s work or you might face a difficult situation.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You can get enthralled with someone new, but the relationship will take time to get stronger. You would like to be alone with your family and spend some quality time with them. At this time your outlook, values and behavior will undergo a change. You will have a positive attitude towards life.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your emotions can get highly stimulating and this is going to make you so content. You will be kind and take the day with joy as you plan a surprise excursion with your mate. There will be improvements in your health. You will realize that tension can harm you and your dear ones. Take things easy.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may need guidance from your partner to come out of a situation that has raised its ugly head. You will need to handle this situation with a fair amount of compassion and assistance. You will help the needy people of society. Time will be favorable on your side. Meeting with old friends will make you happy.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
An unforeseen happening will work in favor of your romantic life. In all events you are keen to lead this relationship towards wedlock and your love mate is the same as you are. You will have mental peace. You will also get good news from a relative. There will be an increase in your respect and prestige.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could be quite preoccupied due to some predominant tension. Good thing is that your mate is going to be cooperative and this could give you the confidence to deal with situations head on. You will receive a very big contract or order. It will add to your stature. You will celebrate it with your friends. You will celebrate your success with friends.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The person you have been wishing for can turn out to be quite a problematic to deal with. You may have to think of diverse ways of dealing with him/her so that you preserve a loving relationship. You should postpone your work at this time and keep control of your job. An unexpected development will take place.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A shared trust is going to grow which will be one of the best things about this romance. This is a positive time for relationships to bloom further and you will get to know a lot about each other as you spend time together. You will have to make lot of effort in order to get admission to the course, school and college of your choice. Eventually the result will be good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Feeling of love can be brought quite hurriedly with a chance meeting. There will be lot of thoughtlessness, and you are going to be bright and smiling throughout. The placement of Jupiter gives you happiness. There will be a major responsibility on you. You will follow orders of your boss.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your mate may ask you for a favor and certainly needs your association in solving an issue. You will at first think it is going to be very easy, but it can turn out to be puzzling. You will have to face some problems at your work. An allegation can be leveled at you. It will not harm you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Try something new to attract a lover as you may not be getting the attention you want. You want a companion to share your time with and all the love you have in you. You will have financial gains. You will meet an important personality who will guide you towards success. There can be some trickery in money related matters.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You may attempt to get out of your ongoing relationship as soon as you can. You could find yourself trapped in an unwelcome situation due to an unsettled decision with your love partner. You will enjoy your work. It will yield good results for the efforts that you have put earlier. You will get peace and cooperation on the domestic and work front.