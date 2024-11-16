Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 16th November 2024
Full Moon on your solar return chart will prove to be very beneficial and favorable for you. Money and health will keep coming. Additional sources of income will be explored. You will also invest your money in multiple sources and will get good returns. You can enter into a new business line in collaboration, association or partnership. Those who have plans for major expansion can do so now as time is very favorable. You will impress everyone by your attitude and can also get work-orders from abroad. You will also fulfill expectations of your bosses and subordinates. New job offers will keep coming. You could be promoted too. You can also buy a new property or vehicle. You can also enter into a very warm and fulfilling relationship with someone known. Those who are already engaged can get married. There will be joy and bliss in family ties.
16th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Crimson, Red, Yellow
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will appear imaginative and creative. And will aspire for higher goals in life. Your attitude will be positive. Thus you will develop religious and spiritual inclination too. Your mate will continue to inspire and guide you. There will be more bonding in family ties. You will get blessings and support of your elders too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will feel things are changing for good in life. You will come closer to your partner too. You will be expressing your feelings a bit more now. Your financial position will continue to remain sound and strong. You will also seek to change your style of functioning at the work place.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There will be some financial dispute that you will have with your partner / business associate. And your money might get stuck somewhere. You will be able to solve the problem using tact and intelligence. You will also get importance in some family matters and will do the things required.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will have self belief in your abilities and will face all the challenges that come at your work place. You will also work with full devotion and sincerity. Your relations with your mate will improve. Your business profit will also increase.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will get promoted to a higher position at your work place. And will be given additional responsibilities too. You will be successful in executing your plans too. And you will gain stature. You may also go for a routine check up. There is nothing to worry. You will meet new people and develop professional contacts.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a fantastic day. There will be no shortage of money and wealth will keep coming. You will make major gains in your profession. And your prestige will increase. Those who are involved in medical profession will have to work hard and put extra efforts.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be taking special initiative at your work place today. And will be getting positive response from your bosses / superiors. Even your colleagues will support you fully. You will not disappoint anyone. You will also be getting money from somewhere. You will also remain busy in family matters.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you may get involved in a secret relationship with a person known to you. It will take some time before this comes in the open. Initially your family members will oppose this alliance. But will finally give consent. Monetary condition will remain stable and you may also enter in a new line of business in collaboration or partnership.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There are chances of meeting someone from the past. Sparks will fly leading to romantic ties. You will remember your past days and get nostalgic. There will be a thinking on your part before you commit further. Marriage ties look possible. You can develop sudden interest in spirituality. And will go for a routine medical check up.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a mixed day. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Financial position will remain normal. But at your work place people will criticize you. But you will not care much and do your job sincerely. You also need to take attention of your health as due to changing weather you may catch flu or some seasonal illness.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will postpone your plans to go abroad and will also not take any important business decision. You will also put on hold any new project that you were thinking to undertake. Take investment related decisions widely. The long distance relationship in which you were involved for some time will also come to an end abruptly
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Things will bother you in your personal life. It will add to your tension and stress. You will have very good relations with your family members. You could get drawn to a spiritual guru to find answers to the problems you are facing from a long time now. Your health will remain okay.