Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 16th November 2026



Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. It will be a happy period. You will remain close to your spouse/partner. There will be sweetness and warmth in marital life. Those who are eligible for marriage will get proposals. Works that had got struck will be completed. There can be some new addition to the family. You will sign some business deals in partnership or association. You will never be short of money. Your children will perform well in studies. A moment of pride regarding your children will fill your heart with pride and honour. You will make a good investment in their future. Money flow will be continuous. You will travel a lot to look for new opportunities at work. You will get success in government related work. You will plan to go on a tour with your family. Your attitude towards life will be positive.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A challenging situation can have you all geared up for action. You may not find it very easy to cope with some outrageous demands that your love partner makes. You will make good gains in business. Your contribution will be acknowledged at your place of work. Some business deals will be negotiated.