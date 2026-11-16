Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 16th November 2026
Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. It will be a happy period. You will remain close to your spouse/partner. There will be sweetness and warmth in marital life. Those who are eligible for marriage will get proposals. Works that had got struck will be completed. There can be some new addition to the family. You will sign some business deals in partnership or association. You will never be short of money. Your children will perform well in studies. A moment of pride regarding your children will fill your heart with pride and honour. You will make a good investment in their future. Money flow will be continuous. You will travel a lot to look for new opportunities at work. You will get success in government related work. You will plan to go on a tour with your family. Your attitude towards life will be positive.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
A challenging situation can have you all geared up for action. You may not find it very easy to cope with some outrageous demands that your love partner makes. You will make good gains in business. Your contribution will be acknowledged at your place of work. Some business deals will be negotiated.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could find yourself looking for someone who shares the same interests. On the social scene, you are going to enjoy a lot of attention being showered on you. You will take time for family, food and entertainment. You will feel tremendous attraction for something. You can feel refreshed and enjoy yourself fully.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There is every chance that you would want to settle down, and this news will make your family very happy. This is good time to go on with the much promised to get away with your love partner. You will get knowledge to learn something new. You will be careful about money matters. You will make new investments.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A new affair is on the cards. You will be happy with the way this person showers you with attention and takes care of your needs and emotions. You will not only feel refreshed yourself, but you will also find happiness. Placement of Moon will be peaceful for you. You will spend quality time with family.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may be trying to fight forces within you to get good control. Take care that emotions do not get better of you. You want to remain single to enjoy freedom. You will be able to compromise with the circumstances. You may get trapped in any litigation. But your foresight will see you through.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A change can take place in your life. A very joyful reunion is indicated. Both you and your mate might want to buy some new land in a joint move. The activities you were involved in in the past will continue. You will have time for romance, hobbies and entertainment. You will get a job offer. It is very good.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could be rather excited at some good news you get. You can look forward to having more stability in your relationship with more give and take being apparent. You will be careful about fulfilling responsibilities and contacting people. You have the possibility of getting promotion at your workplace.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be able to spend a lot of time engaging in various activities with your mate. You could manage your time very well to cope with situations. You will focus on dieting and balancing meals. Career related work will move forward. You can adopt a difficult lifestyle. You will meet an influential person.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There could be a few differences between you and your lover which can dampen your relations for a while. Normalcy will take some time to get restarted again. In case of all financial matters including funds, loans, inherited assets, investments, the situation will remain in favor. Do not be careless.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The intimacy is going to be there as you may think of getting married soon. You could enjoy a very successful relationship with your partner. You will take care of your parents, relatives and elders. In some personal matters, you will leave your impudent attitude. It is time to change yourself.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a good day to visit a romantic retreat. You will go out of your way to look after your mate. Good compatibility will be very much present. The day will be very successful for you. At this time, you will start the work that has been struck for a long time. You will be with your loved one.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You can look forward to a bright day as the hard moments of earlier times are behind you now. You both are going to be very busy making plans. You can make changes in your office. With the new contact you will proceed. You will love to meet new people and make lot of new friends.