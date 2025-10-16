Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

16th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 16th October 2025

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures excellent results for you. You will be popular and will be willing to take challenges. Thus, becoming cynosure of all eyes. Your efforts will be appreciated by peers and seniors. Your magnetic personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to get the work done. You will be inclined to do a lot of things at the same time. Yet you will show wisdom and foresight. You would like to work on your instincts. You enjoy travelling, and will get a lot of chances to travel, especially for leisure. You will be imaginative and show a lot of passion. This will play an important role in attracting the right person in your life. If you are still single, you will meet your sweetheart. Your financial condition will be stable. You will enjoy good health. You will also think of investing in property or putting your money into fixed deposits, shares & bonds, etc.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may not be too happy about getting introduced to your beloved’s family members. Not being too sure of yourself, seeds of panic are likely to be sowed quite soon. You will take some decisions in policy-based matters and their effects will be observed by you later on. Your name and fame will rise.