Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 16th October 2026



Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You would be energetic and raring to go. You will have self-belief in your abilities to achieve wonderful results. You will be entrusted with major responsibility at your workplace, and you will not disappoint your bosses. Your name and fame will increase. Financially there would be major worries. You will explore new areas of business. And could also enter some partnership or collaboration. There would be lot of business-related trips that you might undertake. And will meet a lot of people. They will prove highly beneficial. Those who are single could explore marriage market and get favourable response. Relations with mate will remain perfect. There could be arrival of guests at your home. And your younger sister/brother could get married. This will be a wonderful year overall.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Violet, Peacock Blue, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You and your love partner will share lot of activities and get to know one another better. It will be a fantastic experience, something you cherish for a long time. You will take care of your interests and even your problems will get solved. Some disputes will get settled. Your bosses will support you.