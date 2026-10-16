Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 16th October 2026
Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You would be energetic and raring to go. You will have self-belief in your abilities to achieve wonderful results. You will be entrusted with major responsibility at your workplace, and you will not disappoint your bosses. Your name and fame will increase. Financially there would be major worries. You will explore new areas of business. And could also enter some partnership or collaboration. There would be lot of business-related trips that you might undertake. And will meet a lot of people. They will prove highly beneficial. Those who are single could explore marriage market and get favourable response. Relations with mate will remain perfect. There could be arrival of guests at your home. And your younger sister/brother could get married. This will be a wonderful year overall.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Violet, Peacock Blue, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You and your love partner will share lot of activities and get to know one another better. It will be a fantastic experience, something you cherish for a long time. You will take care of your interests and even your problems will get solved. Some disputes will get settled. Your bosses will support you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a happy day. You could be in the mind to go out for a quiet outing with your lover, using this opportunity to discuss personal plans which include marriage. Those who are in government jobs will have lot of profit. Your maximum time will be spent on recreation and entertainment. You will have property gains.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Avoid getting into a sulk and start learning how to express your love better. The beautiful relationship you have with your mate could get damaged if you act in a harsh manner. You will be emotionally powerful. You will feel full of energy. Students will do well in studies and get admission in course of their choice.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will get lot of cooperation from your mate so you can share some decision making, something you find difficult to do alone. Take help as it is being offered. You will interact with lot of people and will share your feelings with your own people. The time will be pleasant and peaceful. You will be cheerful.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are going to harness all your energy into making romance a blissful and meaningful one. You can get to know someone special, and this could be a turning point for you. Your work capability will increase. You will continue your routine work easily. You can get affected by seasonal changes, take care of your health.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There are chances you can find yourself in an awkward situation and will need to find a way out. There are couple of options available to you so you can keep your beloved happy. You will not be able to concentrate on your work because of some family matters. It is better to wait and watch.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The time is for respect and prestige. You will speed up your business and work. You will have lot of gains and profits despite little effort that you put. Students will work hard to get success. You will get joy and cheer in family ties. First set the priority of work, then start doing it. You will be successful.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The time is for taking important decisions. You will have gains in business. There will be more means of income. There will be money profits. Time will be spent happily. You will be successful in official work. You will plan to buy a new house. Success is indicated. You will meet an important person too.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The time will be profitable. Struck money will be received. You will be busy at work. Official matters need urgent attention. You can go out with your family or spend time eating and watching movies. Your business will expand far and wide. You will also get rid of old diseases. And feel better.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The time will be pleasant. You will get a chance to go to a party or to the movies. There will be happy occasions. The results will be in your favor. You will take interest in yoga, meditation and spiritualism. You will get success in job/business. You will adopt new methods and technology to get success in business. Health will be ok.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will get success in court matters. You will be a winner everywhere. This is the time for recreation. There will be guests’ arrival in your home. It will keep you happy. You will manage to convince your bosses, and your ideas will be implemented. You will take interest in yoga and meditation and do some light exercise to keep fit.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be officially the victory day. A regular income will be there. Family entertainment, personal talks, relatives and friends’ company will keep you busy. Your children will listen to you. You will also accept a job offer. You will win debates with your colleagues. You will spend evening with your partner and enjoy it.