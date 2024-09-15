Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 16th September 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun, thus resulting in an excellent year ahead. It is going to be a year full of opportunities. And you will continuously receive one opportunity after another. With the help of your intelligence and work potential you will make lot of money this year and will have no shortage of finance. You will also spend lavishly and will make plans to buy a house/vehicle. You will also receive promotion or increment in your job. Your enemies will also get defeated. Your bosses and superiors will be happy with you. And you will gain various opportunities in your workplace and business to progress ahead. Those who are in politics will also get success. The dispute in the family relating to property will get resolved. Your relations with family members will remain good. Mutual understanding between partners will grow. A romantic relation with a person known to you is also on the cards. Your brothers/sisters would support you and you will be a source of inspiration for them.
16th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Green, Cream, Grey
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Marriage is possible. You will make closer ties with your beloved and be ready to face all challenges courageously. A delightful day is on the cards. You can be a party to a secret pact, where you should exercise control over yourself. You will also see changes in your health today. Nothing to worry.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You might at times feel your mate is not listening to you at all. This could make you want to end this relationship. However, this is just a passing phase. You will get success in government matters. There will be mutual understanding between husband and wife. Health will improve for good.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will feel very much in tune with your lover. You could exchange thoughts and ideas. This romance that could have started off suddenly is likely to take on an interesting development. Your life will be back on track. You will be busy with your work and livelihood and buy something new for your office.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could put your professional life on the backburner and spend some time with your mate and take much needed rest. Your charishma will completely sweep this person off his/her feet. You will be worried regarding your children. In business, you will be in contact with an influential person. It is a happy day.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your efforts will help lighten the tense atmosphere that could prevail on account of an argument. The love for each other does sometimes get caught in too much ego. Inflow of money is expected. You might be cheated by someone. You will get good results in business and employment.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The time is ripe for a romantic encounter which you will rush headlong into. What you may not anticipate is that it can turn serious soon. You may want to avoid commitment. You will be immersed in praying and will not rest till you complete what you set out to do.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A new person in your life will make you realize that you cannot win all the time. It will take a while for this relationship to stabilize. You may have to compromise. You will be dominant at work. And will take strong decisions regarding your business and work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A memorable time awaits you. The day will be full of surprises. Your mate will keep you happy giving into your whims and fancies. Expect a romantic evening. Your decisions will not prove to be wrong. And you will win appreciation of one and all for your foresight.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could do well to take the help of your lover instead of spurning it as this will make you feel wanted. You will be agitated but not know why. Your competitors will give a strong challenge. And you could pay a heavy price for your carelessness. Show wisdom for betterment of you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
If there is any setback in the relationship, it is likely that you are responsible for it. You have the ability to set things right so here’s where you have to use it now. There are strong chances of good monetary gains. Your work will keep you busy and engrossed.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your mate does not always welcome your suggestions so keep a low profile. However, you do always get all the help and love that is needed to keep you going. You will try to understand the meaning of life. And could be drawn to a spiritual guru to find answers. Income flow will be continuous.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The desire to win over the object of your desire is very strong. You have been attracted by a person after a long time and you are going to enjoy the romance. Financial position will be strong. You will give importance to yoga, meditation and prayers.