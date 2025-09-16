Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 16th September 2025

Mercury semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give you favorable results. You will get support from people when it matters most. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will also enjoy wonderful health. Your financial position will be strong. You will also get support of your peers and bosses. Those who are in business can enter partnership or association. You will be creative and imaginative in your approach and will impress one and all. You will have gift of the gab and will be able to get your work done. New romantic ties leading to marriage are indicated. You will keep on undertaking lot of business-related trips which will prove to be very beneficial. Your siblings will support you a lot. There is possibility of purchasing of plot, building or vehicle. The admission of your ward to the desired college or school looks possible. You will enjoy wonderful health.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A challenging situation can have you all geared up for action. You may not find it very easy to cope with some outrageous demands that your love partner makes. You will make good gains in business. Your contribution will be acknowledged at your place of work. Some business deals will be negotiated.