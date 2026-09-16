Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 16th September 2026
Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. Your efforts will bring in a lot of money. At the domestic level you will receive love from family members. New business orders will be profitable. A change of plan according to time will be good. Seeing your work being praised by others, your boss will be happy and will promote you. You will have financial gains. You will enjoy good understanding with your life partner. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Keep your important documents carefully so that your opponent cannot harm you. You will make a budget of your domestic expenses. You will make your plans within limits and fulfil them. A new addition to the family will bring joy. Results of students’ examinations will be favourable. The impossible will also be made possible by your efforts.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This is not the time to make major changes as a financial problem will take much of your time. Your loved one will be supportive and offer to help you. Your financial position will be stronger. Your efforts in business will give fabulous results. You will step on the ladder of success. You will purchase things for household items.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There is going to be fun and excitement as you and your mate are likely to celebrate the announcement of your marriage plans. Friends and well-wishers will support you. Housewives will have more work pressure, but they will manage. You will also get promoted in your job. It will be a money gaining day. You will be in your elements.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are heading for a happy time. Things work out well in professional life, keeping you in good mood. You are going to want to really live it up with your lover. You will perform exceptionally well in your job. Career wise, this is the time to make progress in life. Your modesty will impress people.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Positive vibes will help take the relationship to a new level. Contemplation of future is likely to take place as you decide to meet your lover for a discussion. The home atmosphere will be pleasant. There will be some outlines of new activities. But you will have to spend money and time both on it.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A feeling of dissatisfaction could prevail. You could also feel restless at the lack of progress in your relationship. A great deal of cooperation from your lover is needed for you to feel calm. The hurdles you are facing in your job will get removed. There will be some vehicle-related problems which you will overcome with ease.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
With your beloved at your side, you feel ready to face all challenges that come your way. There are chances of going on a travel to explore an exciting place. You will come up to the expectations of your bosses. You will fulfill your responsibilities very nicely. Your enemies and opponents will get defeated.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is of great interest to you to get your lover on the same spiritual plane as you are. You feel this could add more luster to your relations which are very good. Students will do well in exams. New contacts will be helpful for business expansion plans. You will have gains in property deals. You will be promoted in job.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Despite putting in your best efforts your partner may not be as responsive as you would like. This can affect you negatively. So, it is important to get to the root of the problem. You will have financial gains. There can be beginning of long-term profit projects. You will be friendly with someone close. You will also negotiate a business deal.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is ripe time to understand each other better. You and your mate will pay a lot of attention to each other, giving importance to the nuances that are inherent. There will be cordial meetings with officials. You could be given additional responsibility. It will be result of your hard work. You will be on the road of progress.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
An encounter can be a happy affair, one that you want to keep alive forever. Your charm and lively manner can win you lots of admirers and keep you in a good mood. Youngsters will focus on their work. It will be a challenge for you to fulfill the responsibilities at home and business as well.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The fact that you must justify your actions could prove to be quite annoying. It can also be a reason why love relations could face stumbling block and flounder. You will be satisfied with the performance of your children. Your expenses will also increase. You will take steps with caution in money matters.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Professional life can be quite taxing, and you will have to do your best to balance this with your personal life. The little time taken out with your lover will be spent very nicely. You will be active in trading and business. It will give you wonderful results. You will have family support in important matters.