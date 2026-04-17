Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 17th April 2026
New Moon on your solar return chart and it will give you fantastic results. You will make good progress in your job and business. Your financial position will also be stable and strong. You will also plan a major expansion of your business in collaboration or partnership. Additional sources of income will be tapped. Your activities will continue in many fields. You will feel better than before. The understanding between husband and wife will be good. Love mates will come closer to each other. You will plan to buy a new house/shop or property. You will buy new items like vehicles, TV or expensive electronic gadgets. The results of job-related exams will be in your favour. You will find yourself in a very favourable situation. Be transparent in your business dealings. You will reap rich benefits in the bargain.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Monday
Lucky colours : Green, Purple, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
A selfless approach always wins admirers, and you will have your share of them. Your image will be enhanced in the eyes of your lover who is going to praise you. You will have a animated discussion with your colleagues on a matter of vital importance. But they will accept your point of view. Health will remain ok.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You need to pause and think a bit before you set about making any big changes. Since the stakes are high, make personal decisions carefully and slowly. It would be wise to take care of your family members and well-wishers. You would also get support from unexpected quarters for your efforts. Income would be good.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
From time to time, you realize that you do not pay attention to your own wants and desires. You are too quick to please your partner but not so happy with this unequal footing you are in. Hence you could discuss a matter of vital importance with your mate. It would take lot of effort on your part to make him/her see your point of view.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A stubborn attitude could go against you. You may want to compromise with your lover as neither wants to give way right now. Ego can spoil things for both of you. You need to think carefully about future relationships also and be a bit flexible. Giving and taking attitudes from both sides will make things happen in a positive direction.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Being sad for a while can be the outcome of a misunderstanding you may have had with your partner. A short distance journey could turn out to be a good distraction for this. You could also get involved in spiritual activities and visit a temple or a religious place. This will make you peaceful and you feel relaxed.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are going to have a pleasant day. Both of you could attend to details of personal life. There is a lot to discuss about the future which looks bright. Your financial condition is stable. This may make you think about investing your money wisely or buying a new property. Time is favorable for all that. You will have gains.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
If you are single, you could meet someone who gives you a lot of attention. It could be a time when you fall in love and look forward to a good relationship. You will get involved in religious activities and prayers which will provide you with mental peace. Your intuitive power will get strong. Love will hold more importance for you.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is time to go slowly and steadily. Be a little more cautious in your approach. There may not be any rescuers in a soap. People will acknowledge you. Your personality will bloom. You will work very hard and will get very good results for it. You will take special care of your family. And perform your duties.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could be a bundle of nerves as you get to meet someone new and very attractive. However, all will be well, and you are going to be warmly received. You will make new plans. And you will take interest in new technology and the matters connected with science. Health will be perfect. There is no need to worry.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could find yourself in a love triangle but be careful of what lies ahead. You could bite off more than you chew and it may not be all that easy to deal with. Your personality will improve. You will be successful in defeating your opponents and will take an important decision. It will prove to be beneficial.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Love life is going to be exciting. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention. That is being showered on you. You will give time to family and will prove to be a good friend. You will also keep control over yourself. You will not make a show of being sociable, although you can influence people.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You may have to deal with an argument before it blows up. It might be necessary to take a firm stand with someone or something that interferes with your relationship. It is a good day from all angles. Your strong personality will be impressive. You will be tolerant and aware of what is important in your life. You need to strike a balance.