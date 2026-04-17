Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th April 2026

New Moon on your solar return chart and it will give you fantastic results. You will make good progress in your job and business. Your financial position will also be stable and strong. You will also plan a major expansion of your business in collaboration or partnership. Additional sources of income will be tapped. Your activities will continue in many fields. You will feel better than before. The understanding between husband and wife will be good. Love mates will come closer to each other. You will plan to buy a new house/shop or property. You will buy new items like vehicles, TV or expensive electronic gadgets. The results of job-related exams will be in your favour. You will find yourself in a very favourable situation. Be transparent in your business dealings. You will reap rich benefits in the bargain.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Monday

Lucky colours : Green, Purple, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A selfless approach always wins admirers, and you will have your share of them. Your image will be enhanced in the eyes of your lover who is going to praise you. You will have a animated discussion with your colleagues on a matter of vital importance. But they will accept your point of view. Health will remain ok.