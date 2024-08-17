Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 17th August 2024
Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart which is good and you will enjoy a wonderful time. A roaring affair is very much in the offing especially when you are young and outgoing. Lovebirds will enjoy every bit of it. You will be drawn in the hide of romance and love will bloom. It will be a case of love at first sight. And you will enjoy cosy relations. It is going to be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. You will be committed and serious for a long lasting relations. Marriage is a strong possibility with family consent. Financially you will be strong and stable. Money inflow will be continuous. Your business too will boom and bring you good results. Your business associates will also help you immensely. And keep on supporting you. Your professional circle too will grow and you will meet lot of influential people. Health will remain perfect.
17th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Pink, Black, White.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a good day. You will remain in good spirits and in a positive frame of mind. You will remain involved in family matters and will resolve some outstanding issues. Some unexpected guests may arrive at home. This will cheer you up and time will be spent in laughter and joy. Financially you will remain stable and strong.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be making lot of new friends and will also rebuild old ties. Your efforts will be successful in this direction. Even your plans will be successful and you will be able to put new ideas at your workplace. Your energy level will be high and you will be very confident. Your name and fame will grow. And you will be much sought after person.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you are going to make best use of your communication skills to convince people. As a result, you will be able to get your work done without any hitch. People will get impressed by you and also take notice. You will enjoy all the attention that you will receive. You will enjoy very good bonding with your mate. Health will be perfect.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Your sources of income will be good and you will also be exploring additional sources of income. Your business/profession will grow and will bring you good results. You may get involved in some romantic relations with a person known to you. Elders in your family will remain healthy and in good spirits. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will receive some favorable marriage proposal. You will discuss it with your family and take an appropriate decision. This news will cheer up your family members and they will be in a festive mood. Relations with your siblings will remain excellent. You may plan to go on outing with your family and enjoy some good moments.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will receive a windfall in the form of large amount of income. Investments that you have made will yield you rich dividends. This will cheer you up. You would share this news with your partner. He/she will be very happy and you may plan an outing today. You will also give an expensive gift to your mate. It will be a nice day.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be given an additional responsibility at your workplace. This will be an important position which will enhance your stature. You will take the challenge and perform up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. They will support you fully. Your financial position will remain excellent. And your mate will be a source of inspiration.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will receive a very favorable business offer today. This will match your expectations and will hold immense potentials for future growth and expansion. It will be a totally new line of business. You will seek counsel of technical experts and they will give a favorable response. Those in politics, media and social service will get good name and fame.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a very happy day. A new person may arrive in your life all of a sudden. He/she will blow you of your feet and you will be drawn in the high tide of romance. It is going to be a very intense and passionate affair which will go a long distance. Both of you will have genuine feeling for each other and will plan to get marry soon.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will be involved in a romantic relation with a very lovely and charming person known to you. It will result in a cosy affair. Love will bloom. He/she will fill your life with colours. You will be very much involved in this relation and will like to get married. You will hold serious discussions in your family regarding this matter and will get a very favorable response.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Some unexpected guests may arrive at your home. This will catch you unaware. It will add to your expenses as you were not prepared for this. Yet your mate will cheer you up and you will enjoy some exciting moments. You may plan to buy a new house or vehicle. But it may far exceed your budget and will be beyond your capacity.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is likely that you will come in contact with a very influential person today. He/she will guide you properly and will help you immensely in days to come. You will also receive some vital advice on some matter which was causing you trouble for a long time. You will feel relieved and will be grateful to this person. You will remain in positive frame of mind.