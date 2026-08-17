Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 17th August 2026
Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and this is a very good combination. The year will turn out to be a very favourable one for you. You will be sky high in confidence. A new personality will emerge. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will take note of you and respect you for what you are. Your social standing will increase. You will shine in your profession. You will be able to do something which others have never thought of. This will leave people in awe. Some people may be jealous of you but won’t matter much. Your boss will be happy with you and will also praise you. You will also explore new job opportunities and will also get desired success. You will also build your professional network. You will also be giving time to your family. Your partner will support you and prove to be a source of strength. Financial position will be generally good. Auspicious functions will take place and there will be ample laughter and joy among family members.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Thursday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Pink, White, Steel Grey
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be having an exciting love affair with a person at your workplace. Initially there will be some hesitation but once you understand each other’s sentiments well it will lead to a cosy romance. You will have to adopt a kind and liberal attitude. You will receive Godly strength and energy. You will buy many things. You will be caught in professional activities.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will look at life from a to totally new perspective. You will feel life has given you enough. You will want to thank the god for his grace on you. You will bring more proficiency in your writing. Your in-laws will benefit a lot. There will be an increase in materialistic things. Pay attention to your source of livelihood.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your sources of income will yield good results. This would be just the perfect reason for you to go on an outing with your partner. Enjoy some fun filled with light moments. Your confidence level will be amazing. You will discharge your domestic responsibility very well. You will have a command over your work like a successful person.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You would be caught in difficulties. Some decision will have to be taken regarding your professional life. You may think about a job change at the earliest. You will get success in interviews etc. Some mysterious incidence may occur. There are chances of meeting an important person. You will get lot of success at work.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be inclined for a long-lasting relation with your soul mate. But rather than pushing things around it would be appreciated to just have a one-to-one discussion. The outline of some auspicious work will be drawn out. You will get mental peace. You will meet an important person today who will help you a lot.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is love in the air. You will be romantic and passionate, unforgettable days of joy and bliss with a person of loving nature are on the cards. The person will turn out to be very caring and levelheaded. You will be full of devotional feelings. You will also make best use of opportunities to grow in life.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Now you will feel for all those who matter in your life. You may think that you have not done enough in your relations. It is time to make amends. You will be inspired to take up new projects. This may also motivate you to plan a new work strategy. You will have immense financial gains. Your health will be good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be in high spirits to make the day count. And you will have stamina to go out on an outing with your partner. It will be a perfect day for love and romance. You will get success in court matters. The period will prove to be profitable in all respects. Income will grow and you will get support from your loved ones.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be involved in your ties with your partner. You will seek his/her attention in best possible manner. You will feel confident about yourself. Your partner will be able to read your mind. Those involved in technical studies will be successful. Renovation process at your home will be in full swing.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have a wonderful day. The company of your partner will give you a new height. You will be drawn in emotions. The presence of your mate will make you feel contented and satisfied. You will complete your work with sincerity. You will achieve fame and have direct conversation with people. Financially you will be strong.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will get extremely tired and fatigued because of your workload. And it will come in way of spending time with your partner. You will make things better at home. The auspicious functions may continue. You will have a swell time. You may spare time to sit with your parents, seniors and guardians.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will have a very progressive phase. Your family will be your top priority. You may start a partnership business to enhance your business field which shall prove fruitful in every way. If in service, you could be transferred to your chosen place. Your noble deeds may bring you lot of recognition.