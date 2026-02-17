Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th February 2026

New moon on your solar return chart promises good results for the whole year. You will be highly creative and imaginative. And will be acclaimed for your work. You will also get rewarded for your efforts. Those in film industry, media, entertainment and fashion industry etc. will get success. Lovebirds too will have a good year. They will see their dreams coming true. And could enter wedlock. Students will particularly have a very good year. They will do well in studies and get admission in courses/ institutions of their choice. Monetary position will remain excellent and there will be manifold increase in your sources of income. You could also plan to visit some travel destinations with your family. You would enjoy perfect equation with your partner. And relations with loved ones too will remain good. Auspicious functions like marriage or birthday will take place at your home. Overall, it is a very good year.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Off-white, Red, Navy Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today whatever work you undertake will be completed. Your income too will rise. And those in business will make good profits. A person will be a cause of special delight for you. He/she may propose. And you will also reply instantly. Those who are preparing for exams will get good results. New job openings too will be created for you.