Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi
Birthday Forecast for 17th February 2026
New moon on your solar return chart promises good results for the whole year. You will be highly creative and imaginative. And will be acclaimed for your work. You will also get rewarded for your efforts. Those in film industry, media, entertainment and fashion industry etc. will get success. Lovebirds too will have a good year. They will see their dreams coming true. And could enter wedlock. Students will particularly have a very good year. They will do well in studies and get admission in courses/ institutions of their choice. Monetary position will remain excellent and there will be manifold increase in your sources of income. You could also plan to visit some travel destinations with your family. You would enjoy perfect equation with your partner. And relations with loved ones too will remain good. Auspicious functions like marriage or birthday will take place at your home. Overall, it is a very good year.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Off-white, Red, Navy Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today whatever work you undertake will be completed. Your income too will rise. And those in business will make good profits. A person will be a cause of special delight for you. He/she may propose. And you will also reply instantly. Those who are preparing for exams will get good results. New job openings too will be created for you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will manage to do the unthinkable in your job/profession. This will bring you good name and fame and will also leave people in awe. Your unmatched financial gains will make your family members happy. You can also attend some religious discourse or ceremony. Arrival of new guests will make you happy.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
An unavoidable situation in your job will bring tensions for you. You would repent for your conduct and regret your behavior. But you will make amends. And manage to convince your bosses. You will also remain busy with family matters. Students will complete their studies on time. But you need to remain cautious of enemies and opponents.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will discharge your responsibilities in a proper manner at your workplace. This will please your peers and superiors. You will also fulfill expectations of your family members and take care of their material needs and comforts. You will also plan a major expansion in your business. Your conduct with strangers will be noble and gentle.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Lady-luck will smile on you today. A hot and happening affair with a person known to you is on the cards. You will also perform exceptionally well at your workplace and will have the ability to convert impossible into possible. You will also get unexpected help from unknown sources.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Though your financial position well gets better, rising expenses will be a cause of worry. Your happiness could be disturbed. Your brother/sister will refuse to listen to your views, but it will only harm them. You will keep making efforts to persuade them. Your subordinates will help you in achieving your targets. You will also meet an influential person.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today there will be overall improvement in your financial condition. Your business will run better and those in job can expect a salary rise or receive bonus or increment. You will be getting some news from your relatives too. This will lift your spirit. However, some people would be jealous of your progress. You will also meet an old and dear friend.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your enemies will get badly trounced today. And you will be having the last laugh. You will make progress in your job/profession, and your financial condition too will be stable. You will also take decisions with discretion and consent of all. A lively romance with an unknown person cannot be ruled out. Your government related work will also be completed.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A person might try to disturb you mentally and disrupt your plans. This will upset you but not that much. You will tackle the situation boldly and come out as a winner. You will also avoid making any financial deals with strangers. You could also go out of station with your family for a period of relaxation and enjoyment.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will like to take break from your hectic work and spend some time in solitude and peace. It will also help you to regain your focus and perform better. Your partner will understand your feelings and will take care of your needs. You will make investments in real estate, gold or stocks. You will also meet an old friend of yester years and will be lost in your golden old memories.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will value your independence, and your self-respect will be high. Those who are in politics or social service will get success and fame. Your legal matters will get resolved. You will also think about a possible job change. Those who are single will get good marriage proposal. You will also be invited to a social gathering or function and will be the star of the event.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today your efforts will bear fruit, and you will get success in your field of work. You will be victorious over new plans. Your plans for buying a new house/property would also be finalized. Finance will never be a big problem. This will be a great time to acquire money and assets. Guests may visit you.