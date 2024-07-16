Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 17th July 2024
Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart which is going to bring excellent results for you. Your imagination will create wonderful environment for growth. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and superiors. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. New job opportunities will come with a good pay package. Those already in job will get promotions. Those in business may enter into partnership or joint venture. They will get good profits. And will also plan expansion of their business. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. Some body known to you may get attracted towards you. And it would result in a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your overall health will be fine. Financially you will remain strong and stable.
17th July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Cream, Black, Orange
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Hardships in personal relationships start to clarify as communication lines are opened. The day will pass by rapidly and you should be able to get a lot done, just make sure you take time out for finding your inner self. If the pressure to perform is overwhelming take a helicopter view and try and see things in perspective.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Don't be scared to say what's on your mind and what you're feeling; it's natural for some of you to speak the truth. You can make a fresh beginning in business and financial endeavours. Draw up a list and post it into the Cosmos; there's a greater chance that you'll achieve your dreams if you make your voice heard.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You'll have a much better comprehension of your own truths in coming days. You may feel like your entire life is taken up by work at the moment, but it will all soon yield results. Enjoy a day of peace and tranquility. You'll find service to other people particularly rewarding today, so don't hold back from giving aid to someone.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be able to achieve an ideal equilibrium between feelings and duty, as you take control of one particular practical situation. Joint income and social status through partnership are issues likely to surface this month. Your close companions are all tied up in what they're doing, and you want to just disappear into your own space to think things through.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The current astro setup ignites your house of friends, desires and wishes, making connections more emotionally profound. Associate with people that you feel a special connection with, avoiding those who are not similar to you. An evening with friends should be uplifting, so plan for an impromptu dinner together. You're emotional energy will be lessened by tomorrow, so get in touch with your loved ones today.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The intuitive planets are urging you to look below the surface. You may have deep thoughts to contend with, just don't let yourself get depressed over the inevitability of death and taxes. This is a good time to connect with your partner, as intimacy can help express the feelings you cannot find words for. Intense passions may come to the surface.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You may find yourself feeling very emotional and possibly even edgy; the best cure for this is to direct the energy in a positive way. An intimate encounter with your most significant other should do the trick, but if that option is not available, a brisk walk will do. Allow time to assess and evaluate your target and dreams.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is your chance to make a another first impression. You'd be surprised at how that little luxury can lift the spirits and top up the batteries to get you in the frame of mind to tackle what's left of the day. You might discover your mind is on distant places today, making it difficult for you to achieve much on the work front.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
With intense planetary energy, you may be receiving more psychic impressions than you are comfortable with. Saying what you think will please, rather than what you think or feel, will seem a tad insincere, though you are well intentioned. If you feel you are losing certain aspects of an old emotional way of life, think positively. What will replace it could be sparkling, exciting and much more alive.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Daydreams and fantasies invade your thoughts and make it more interesting than your daily to do list. Since work is the order of the day, you'll just have to make believe you're busy. A relationship that builds structure in your life could be a extremely positive or a restrictive or negative influence, depending on the state your mind is in.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
If you have the day to yourself and the weather is good get out and enjoy it if you can. It is also a time to sever your ties with the past and make a new beginning. Decide you'll have the best year ever and to be the best you can be. You might have to try very hard to get your ideas into the open today.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
People will listen, but you need to remain calm and stay focused when opening up. Breathe deeply and apply relaxation techniques prior to speaking. Work and standing remain the focus, but any strains from late last week should start to fade. Your business connections take on a more stimulating tone, so don't push things hard and offer a sign of peace to somebody you're normally at odds with.